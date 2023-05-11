National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Six jailed as NCA appeals for information on alleged people smuggling ringleader and accomplice
Six people smugglers have been jailed for a total of 26 years for transporting migrants into the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry through Portsmouth port.
But the alleged ringleader of the crime group remains at large and is now wanted by the National Crime Agency, as is another member of the crime group.
Goran Jalal (pictured left), aged 37 and from Bradford, is suspected of organising crossings, while Hemin Ali Salih (pictured right), aged 37 and from Manchester, is wanted after being convicted of attempting to use Jalal’s criminal network to smuggle a relative to Britain.
NCA officers are issuing appeals for the whereabouts of both men following the sentencing yesterday (10 May) of the remaining members of the gang.
Key to the plot was Romanian lorry driver Marinel Danut Palage, aged 31, who carried out migrant runs for the network in his truck, using crossings from Normandy into Portsmouth.
Kamaran Kader, aged 44, from Bradford and Pshtewan Ghafour, aged 37 and from Middlesbrough acted alongside Jalal and worked with Palage to organise crossings.
The gang were arrested in an NCA operation in March 2019, when surveillance officers followed them to a handover meeting on an industrial estate in Runcton, West Sussex.
At least three migrants travelled in Palage’s lorry on a ferry from Caen in France, before being collected by cars driven by other gang members.
In one of the cars was Kader and Jalal. Both men were arrested by NCA officers at a service station on the A3 as they drove away from the area. They had earlier handed over two migrants to other gang members.
Jalal later absconded from bail.
Phone evidence showed that Ghafour had also travelled down to Portsmouth on the same night, while both Ghafour and Kader’s fingerprints were found on bags and envelopes of cash that NCA officers found in Palage’s lorry.
Following a four week trial at Bournemouth Crown Court, Palage and Ghafour were found guilty of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration on Tuesday 14 March. They were sentenced to nine and five years in prison respectively on 13 April.
As part of the same trial Jamal Walid Saied, 38, Mariwan Tofiq Mustafa, 33, and Salih were all found guilty of facilitating illegal immigration. They were today handed sentences of three years, two-and-a half-years, and two years respectively.
Salih absconded before the start of the trial and was convicted and sentenced in his absence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Kader had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years on 20 April at the same court.
NCA Branch Commander Richard Harrison said: “People smugglers risk lives, which is why targeting them is a priority for the NCA and we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved.
“The men convicted and sentenced put profit ahead of people. They were happy to put vulnerable migrants into the backs of lorries for long Channel sea crossings, and I’m delighted they are now behind bars.
“But Goran Jalal and Hemin Ali Salih both remain at large. Warrants have been issued for their arrests, and we will not rest until they are in custody.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Jalal or Salih should contact the NCA on 0370 4967622 or, alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/six-jailed-as-nca-appeals-for-information-on-alleged-people-smuggling-ringleader-and-accomplice
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Prison for ringleader of gang which ran £10 million a month drugs lab11/05/2023 10:05:00
The kingpin of an organised crime group that controlled one of the largest amphetamine laboratories ever found in the UK has been jailed for 18 years.
Money laundering and people smuggling network dismantled by the NCA10/05/2023 09:15:00
Sixteen people have been convicted following a major National Crime Agency investigation into a West London-based organised crime group involved in international money laundering and people smuggling.
Southampton man jailed for sexually assaulting a six-year-old05/05/2023 11:15:00
A man from Southampton who sexually assaulted a young girl and took indecent images of another child has been jailed for five-and-a-half-years.
Men posed as cleaners to smuggle £1m of cocaine through docks05/05/2023 09:15:00
Two men who posed as cleaners for a ferry company in an attempt to smuggle cocaine into the UK have been jailed after a National Crime Agency investigation
Youth worker devised fantasy world to abuse teenage boys online04/05/2023 14:25:00
A former children’s holiday camp manager who groomed more than 70 teenage boys online by pretending to be a 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty
“I normally get arrested for drugs” - pilot joked with officers after arrest over botched people smuggling attempt03/05/2023 11:15:00
A British pilot and career criminal has been jailed alongside two other men in connection with a plot to fly four Albanian illegal immigrants into the UK.
Small boats people smuggling gang jailed following Anglo-French operation27/04/2023 10:15:00
The ringleaders of an Afghan organised crime group have been convicted and jailed in France for smuggling migrants to the UK in small boats.
Money laundering cash couriers smuggled £100 million in suitcases26/04/2023 16:15:00
The National Crime Agency has dismantled a network of criminal cash couriers that laundered more than £100m by smuggling it out of the UK to Dubai in the UAE.
NCA and social media companies work together to tackle organised immigration crime25/04/2023 16:15:00
Thousands of social media posts, pages and accounts advertising the services of people smugglers have been removed thanks to a landmark agreement between the National Crime Agency and five major social media companies.