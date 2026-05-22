Six jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl

Six men who groomed and sexually abused a vulnerable teenage girl over several years have been jailed today at Bradford Crown Court.

The offending took place in and around Halifax between 2006 and 2009 when the girl was between 13 and 15 years old and the men were aged between 22 and 37. In many of the incidents the victim was under the influence of alcohol or drugs given to her by her attackers.

Mohammed Shehban, 42, was convicted of two counts of rape and sentenced to 10 years in total. His brother Mohammed Adnan, 44, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 4.5 years. Amazar Ali, 54, was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a child and sentenced to 10 years in total. Naveed Anjum, 49, was convicted of sexual activity with a child and sentenced to 5.5 years. Imran Hussain, 50, was convicted of attempted rape and sentenced to 7 years. Adal Manaf, 48, was convicted of rape and sentenced to 8 years.

During the six-week trial, prosecutors set out how the victim was targeted and exploited at a time when she was particularly vulnerable due to her age and personal circumstances.

In a statement read out at the sentencing on behalf of the victim she said:

“At a time when I should have felt safe, I was manipulated, controlled, plied with drugs and alcohol by adult men to make me feel “special” and loved. But it was all an illusion, a tool used to take advantage of me so they could abuse me.”

She added that her difficult family situation, “left me very vulnerable to these men, who I thought I could trust, but they took advantage of my circumstances so they could groom me and abuse me, I couldn’t see it at the time, but I can see it clearly now, nothing short of predatory behaviour to take advantage of a vulnerable girl.”

The court heard that the victim continues to live with the long-term impact of the abuse.

The offences came to light after the victim spoke to police in 2019 and supported a complex investigation led by West Yorkshire Police.

All six offenders are now subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The court also imposed restraining orders preventing contact with the victim.

Bethany Raine, Specialist Prosecutor from the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit of the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“I want to recognise the victim in this case for her immense courage in coming forward and for remaining supportive of a complex investigation and lengthy legal process. Her determination and strength in seeing this case through has been crucial in bringing these offenders to justice.

“She was a child entitled to affection. These men offered her false affection so they could sexually abuse her. They have now been held accountable for their appalling crimes.

“We encourage victims to report offences to the police, and we will work with them to bring offenders to justice.

“The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims, no matter how many years have passed."

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale Police, said:

“The survivor in this case endured dreadful sexual abuse at the hands of the six men jailed today and has showed outstanding bravery in helping us bring them before the courts.

“By reporting these offences and supporting a prosecution she has proved that the passage of time is no barrier to achieving justice.

“As her statement read to the court shows, the dreadful abuse she suffered caused her lifelong psychological distress and trauma which affected every facet of her life as she grew up.

“I hope she can take some comfort from seeing these six men jailed and knowing her courage has helped make these men answer for their crimes.

“More detail about how to make reports of non-recent child sexual exploitation and abuse and support on offer can be found on our website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/WhenYouAreReady