Six men charged with more than 60 sexual offences against woman over a 13-year period

Six men have been charged with more than 60 sexual offences against one woman over a 13-year period.

Philip Young, 49, formerly from Swindon but now living in Enfield, has been charged with 56 sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape, administering a substance with intent to stupefy / overpower to allow sexual activity, voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

Joanne Young, 48, the now ex-wife of Philip Young, has waived her legal right to anonymity ahead of court proceedings taking place and can be named. She has asked to be named in this press release and is being supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies.

She asks that her privacy is respected at this time.

Philip Young, a white British national, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Dec 23).

Five other men have also been charged with offences against Joanne Young. They are:

Norman Macksoni, 47, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook. He is a black British national and has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images.

Dean Hamilton, 46, of no fixed abode. He is a white British national and has been charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.

Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon. He is a white British national and has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching

Richard Wilkins, 61, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon. He is a white British national and has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching

Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way, Swindon. He is a British Asian male and has been charged with sexual touching.

All five men have been released on bail and are also due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

The alleged offences took place between 2010 and 2023.

James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of Philip Young, Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Connor Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins and Mohammed Hassan with a number of offences– following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, of Wiltshire Police said: “This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity.

“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”