Six months to move to Universal Credit for Tax Credit customers
DWP is urging Tax Credit customers to respond to their Universal Credit migration notices so they continue to receive benefits.
- ax credits are closing in April 2025 and customers must respond to their migration notices to continue receiving benefits.
- Those affected have three months from the date on their migration notice to apply for Universal Credit.
- Customers do not need to take action until they receive their migration notice letter from the Department from Work and Pensions.
Anyone affected will be sent a ‘migration notice’ by DWP to apply for Universal Credit as the department continues to transition over a million claimants on legacy benefits to Universal Credit.
Legacy benefits – such as Tax Credits, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance – are being phased out to bring government financial support into one place and, importantly, the majority of people will not be worse off under Universal Credit.
Anyone who needs support is encouraged to contact DWP for a smooth transition before their deadline. More information can be found at: Move to Universal Credit if you get a Migration Notice letter - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, said:
Having three months to make a move may feel like a long time but life can often distract you elsewhere. For the best chance to secure your benefit entitlement don’t delay with responding to your migration notice.
We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and customers will have the full support of DWP staff to help manage this change.
The timeline for migration can be found below:
Additional Information:
- Between July 2022 and June 2024, a total of 1,140,810 individuals were been sent migration notices.
- Latest published stats for managed migration were published in August and can be found here: (Completing the move to Universal Credit: Statistics related to the move of households claiming Tax Credits and DWPBenefits to Universal Credit: data to end of June 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))
- For more information on Universal Credit migration: Move to Universal Credit - Move to Universal Credit (ucmove.campaign.gov.uk)
- For support with applying for Universal Credit: Contact us about applying for Universal Credit - Citizens Advice
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/six-months-to-move-to-universal-credit-for-tax-credit-customers
