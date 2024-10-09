Six more arrests over £40m cocaine haul

Six men have been arrested over a half-tonne haul of cocaine worth £40m seized on a West Sussex beach.

The men were arrested in locations across England in a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Today, a 39-year-old was arrested at Luton Airport.

Another 39-year-old was arrested in Liverpool on Monday.

And yesterday NCA officers also arrested a man, aged 38, in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire; a 45-year-old in Bournemouth, Dorset; a 41-year-old in Poole, Dorset; and a man, aged 36, in Tilbury in Essex.

On 19 August this year officers recovered a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) at Medmerry Beach, near Selsey, West Sussex.

It contained 500kg of cocaine.

This week’s arrests take the total arrested in connection to the cocaine importation to 12.

All have been released on bail.