Six new award designs featuring The King’s image are revealed

Six new award designs bearing the image of King Charles III have been revealed by the Cabinet Office.

Awards with His Majesty The King’s image in use from the beginning of October.

The new designs are presented on almost 50 different awards.

Images bear the inscription Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith.

The images - known as effigies - will be used for almost 50 awards, including The King’s Gallantry Medal, the Royal Red Cross and a range of long service awards.

The new images will replace previous designs which featured an image of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The new designs feature six different depictions of The King along with the inscription CHARLES III DEI GRATIA REX FID DEF - meaning Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith.

Three of the images show The King wearing the uniforms of the Admiral of the Fleet (Royal Navy), Field Marshal (Army) and Marshal of the Royal Air Force (RAF). On these medals, The King faces left in order for His medal bar to be seen.

New Royal effigies are announced when a Monarch ascends to the throne and are used on official medals and awards forming part of the UK’s honours system.

Her Late Majesty’s effigy has continued to be in use for medals and awards which recognised service given during Her reign.

Royal Navy Long Service & Good Conduct Medal

Army Long Service & Good Conduct Medal (Military)

Royal Air Force Long Service & Good Conduct Medal

Accumulated Campaign Service Medal

Ambulance Long Service Medal

Badge of Honour

Cadet Forces Medal

Civil Defence Long Service Medal

Fire and Rescue Service Long Service & Good Conduct Medal

General Service Medal 2008 (GSM)

George Medal (GM)

Humanitarian Medal

Imperial Service Medal (ISM)

King’s Gallantry Medal (KGM)

King’s Ambulance Medal (KAM)

King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM)

King’s Medal for Champion Shots in the Military

King’s Medal for Champion Shots in the Royal Air Force

King’s Medal for Champion Shots in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines

King’s Police Medal (KPM)

King’s Volunteer Reserve Medal (KVRM)

National Crime Agency Long Service Medal

Northern Ireland Home Service Medal

Northern Ireland Prison Service Medal

Nuclear Test Medal

Operational Service Medal (OSM)

Overseas Territories Fire Brigade Long Service Medal

Overseas Territories Police Medal

Overseas Territories Police Long Service Medal

Overseas Territories Prison Service Medal

Police Long Service & Good Conduct Medal

Police Service of Northern Ireland Service Medal

Prison Services Long Service & Good Conduct Medal

Realms – Governor General’s Medal of Honour

Royal Fleet Auxiliary Service Medal

Associate Royal Red Cross

Coastguard Long Service Medal

Jersey Honorary Police Long Service Medal

King’s Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service

Meritorious Service Medal (MSM)

Overseas Territories Special Constabulary Long Service Medal

Polar Medal

Royal Household Long & Faithful Service Medal

Royal Red Cross

Royal Victorian Medal

Sea Gallantry Medal

Special Constabulary Long Service Medal

Volunteer Reserves Service Medal (VRSM)

Efficiency Medal

Full Article