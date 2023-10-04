Cabinet Office
Six new award designs featuring The King’s image are revealed
Six new award designs bearing the image of King Charles III have been revealed by the Cabinet Office.
- Awards with His Majesty The King’s image in use from the beginning of October.
- The new designs are presented on almost 50 different awards.
- Images bear the inscription Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith.
The images - known as effigies - will be used for almost 50 awards, including The King’s Gallantry Medal, the Royal Red Cross and a range of long service awards.
The new images will replace previous designs which featured an image of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The new designs feature six different depictions of The King along with the inscription CHARLES III DEI GRATIA REX FID DEF - meaning Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith.
Three of the images show The King wearing the uniforms of the Admiral of the Fleet (Royal Navy), Field Marshal (Army) and Marshal of the Royal Air Force (RAF). On these medals, The King faces left in order for His medal bar to be seen.
New Royal effigies are announced when a Monarch ascends to the throne and are used on official medals and awards forming part of the UK’s honours system.
Her Late Majesty’s effigy has continued to be in use for medals and awards which recognised service given during Her reign.
Royal Navy Long Service & Good Conduct Medal
Army Long Service & Good Conduct Medal (Military)
Royal Air Force Long Service & Good Conduct Medal
Accumulated Campaign Service Medal
Ambulance Long Service Medal
Badge of Honour
Cadet Forces Medal
Civil Defence Long Service Medal
Fire and Rescue Service Long Service & Good Conduct Medal
General Service Medal 2008 (GSM)
George Medal (GM)
Humanitarian Medal
Imperial Service Medal (ISM)
King’s Gallantry Medal (KGM)
King’s Ambulance Medal (KAM)
King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM)
King’s Medal for Champion Shots in the Military
King’s Medal for Champion Shots in the Royal Air Force
King’s Medal for Champion Shots in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines
King’s Police Medal (KPM)
King’s Volunteer Reserve Medal (KVRM)
National Crime Agency Long Service Medal
Northern Ireland Home Service Medal
Northern Ireland Prison Service Medal
Nuclear Test Medal
Operational Service Medal (OSM)
Overseas Territories Fire Brigade Long Service Medal
Overseas Territories Police Medal
Overseas Territories Police Long Service Medal
Overseas Territories Prison Service Medal
Police Long Service & Good Conduct Medal
Police Service of Northern Ireland Service Medal
Prison Services Long Service & Good Conduct Medal
Realms – Governor General’s Medal of Honour
Royal Fleet Auxiliary Service Medal
Associate Royal Red Cross
Coastguard Long Service Medal
Jersey Honorary Police Long Service Medal
King’s Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service
Meritorious Service Medal (MSM)
Overseas Territories Special Constabulary Long Service Medal
Polar Medal
Royal Household Long & Faithful Service Medal
Royal Red Cross
Royal Victorian Medal
Sea Gallantry Medal
Special Constabulary Long Service Medal
Volunteer Reserves Service Medal (VRSM)
Efficiency Medal
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/six-new-award-designs-featuring-the-kings-image-are-revealed
