Six organisations named by equality watchdog for failing to report gender pay gap data

Defence and security technology company Ultra Electronics is among six organisations named by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) for missing deadlines to report their 2023-2024 gender pay gap data.

Organisations that fail to provide this data are unable to reflect on existing pay gaps and are therefore also unable to spot where discrimination might be happening.

Organisations are required to publish their average difference in pay between men and women in their companies, and those that fail to publish their data receive a warning notice from the EHRC, threatening formal enforcement action. This can include enforceable action plans or investigations, if they are in breach of equality law. If organisations do not report, the EHRC has the power to seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.

No penalties or fines have been issued to date, demonstrating the effectiveness of the steps the EHRC takes to ensure organisations provide this vital data without needing to use all the enforcement powers at its disposal.

Between April and May this year the EHRC sent warning and reminder notices to over 600 non-reporters that had missed their initial deadline, and since then almost all of those organisations have reported.

However, six still have not, with the full list of organisations that have failed to submit their gender pay gap data this year including:

Alpenbest Limited, based in Essex

Drug Development Solutions Limited, based in Cambridgeshire

Apex Prime Care, based in Essex

Norchem Healthcare Limited, based in Manchester

Ultra Electronics Limited, based in London

Care Quality Services, based in Essex

The total number of non-reporters is lower than in 2023 and 2022, showing the effectiveness of the EHRC’s current approach to enforcement.

The EHRC will now be writing to the chief executives of all the organisations named, to ask for their data to be reported as soon as possible, and remind them of the EHRC’s powers to conduct a legal investigation if they do not.

Private sector organisations across Britain and English public bodies with 250 or more employees are required by law to publish their gender pay gap information each year.

English public sector employers are required to provide their gender pay gap information by 30 March, with private and voluntary sector employers across Britain and some public sector bodies in England required to provide the information by 4 April.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: