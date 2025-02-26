Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Six people convicted of modern slavery
Six people who exploited Vietnamese workers who had been smuggled into the UK for forced labour on cannabis farms have been convicted (Monday 24 February).
Mai Van Nguyen, 35, Duong Dinh, 38, Nghĩa Dinh Tran, 30, Shamraiz Akhtar, 54, Tasawar Hussain, 54, and Amjad Nawaz, 43, were found guilty of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to forcing them to work in exploitative conditions on cannabis farms and of a conspiracy to produce cannabis between 1 June 2020 and 18 August 2022 at Birmingham Crown Court.
A long and detailed investigation by the National Crime Agency supported by the Crown Prosecution Service discovered that the defendants arranged for victims, people who had been smuggled illegally into the UK, to be trafficked around the UK to work in cannabis farms. The defendants conspired together to move the victims, equipment, and cannabis around the UK. The victims were held in conditions of modern slavery where their movements were controlled. The Prosecution case showed that all of the defendants were involved in conspiracy to produce cannabis on a large scale.
Lauren Doshi of the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:
“These defendants make use of vulnerable people who are driven by poverty to seek to work illegally in the UK. They were forced to involve themselves in the production of cannabis in order to repay debts incurred in Vietnam as well as the cost of their travel to the UK. They were forced to live in squalid conditions with threats made to their lives and those of their families should they fail to comply with the conspirators demands.
“The CPS is continuing to work with law enforcement partners to discourage, disrupt and dismantle this exploitative trade through prosecutions and cross-border collaboration.”
Notes to Editors
- Lauren Doshi is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Mai Van Nguyen (DOB: 03/09/1989) has been found guilty of a conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and produce cannabis
- Duong Dinh (DOB: 08/09/1986) has been found guilty of a conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and produce cannabis
- Nghĩa Dinh Tran (DOB: 08/08/1994) has been found guilty of a conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and produce cannabis
- Shamraiz Akhtar (DOB: 31/12/1970) has been found guilty of a conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and produce cannabis
- Tasawar Hussain (DOB: 06/07/1970) has been found guilty of a conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and produce cannabis
- Amjad Nawaz (DOB: 24/04/1981) has been found guilty of a conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and produce cannabis
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/six-people-convicted-modern-slavery
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Teen who shot dead mother, brother, and sister pleads guilty to murders25/02/2025 15:25:00
Nicholas Prosper, 19, appeared at Luton Crown Court on 24 February 2025 where he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of purchasing a firearm without a firearm certificate, one count of possessing a firearm with intent to danger life, and one count of having an article with a blade.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: MP jailed for assaulting man at taxi rank25/02/2025 12:20:00
A politician has been jailed for punching a man several times at a taxi rank in Cheshire.
Man who conspired to commit FGM has jail sentence increased18/02/2025 13:22:00
A man who arranged a female genital mutilation (FGM) procedure for a young girl has had his jail sentence increased.
Four convicted of demolition industry corruption worth over £600,00014/02/2025 10:15:00
Four people (12 February 2025) have been found guilty of corruption within the demolition industry.
Man convicted of murdering retired postmistress in 201313/02/2025 16:10:00
A man who brutally attacked a retired postmistress more than a decade ago before starting a series of fires inside her home has today been found guilty of her murder.
Man convicted of defrauding Leeds City Council out of small businesses grants during Covid13/02/2025 09:10:00
A man has been found guilty of defrauding Leeds City Council out of more than £710,000 which was meant to support small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Father jailed for murdering his daughter in a ‘play fight’11/02/2025 12:20:00
A father who murdered his daughter in what he had claimed to be a ‘play fight’ at their home was yesterday jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years at Teesside Crown Court.
Former scout leader who assaulted 19 boys jailed07/02/2025 16:10:00
A former scout leader who assaulted children as young as seven over almost three decades has been jailed.