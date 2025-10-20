Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Six people sentenced for part in a £20 million fraud against the taxpayer
Six people have been sentenced for playing a role in a complex £20 million fraud against UK taxpayers.
Kashaf Bashier, 43, William Lindfield, 63, Vishal Chudsama, 42, Adeel Karamat Malik, 45, Beverley Thompson, 60, and Sarah Jane Peploe, 54, have been sentenced to 23 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months; seven years and six months imprisonment; three years and six months imprisonment; 23 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 15 days Rehabilitation, 150 hours unpaid work; wo years imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, 10 days Rehabilitation, 100 hours unpaid work; and 21 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, 12 days Rehabilitation, 80 hours unpaid work; respectively for offences around cheating the public revenue in VAT fraud and related to money laundering at Southwark Crown Court.
The HMRC investigation uncovered that there were systems put in place to avoid paying the necessary VAT to the Government via the HMRC which concentrated on the activities of Winnington Networks Ltd (WNL), a limited liability company established in the Midlands. This was an “off-set” VAT fraud, whereby the VAT owed to HMRC by WNL from genuine trade in electrical goods and wholesale metals was off-set by entirely fake trade in Voice Over Internet Protocol airtime (VOIP). Between January 2011 and March 2014, this resulted in the fraudulent withholding from HMRC of more than £20 million pounds of VAT.
Twenty-four defendants were tried over the course of 4 trials. Key evidence presented in the trials included covert recordings of meetings between some of the conspirators that took place in Birmingham and Manchester in 2013.
Alexander White, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Kashaf Bashier, William Lindfield, Assim Rather, Vishal Chudsama, Adeel Karamat Malik, Beverley Thompson, and Sarah Jane Peploe were sentenced for playing significant important roles in stealing and laundering £20 million from the UK taxpayer. Together with the other thirteen convicted defendants, they helped operate a complex and sophisticated fake system of offsetting VAT payments to the HMRC, money which was meant for public services but was instead stolen for their own selfish purposes.
“The CPS has commenced proceeds of crime proceedings against all of these defendants to claw back this illegally obtained money.”
Richard Las, Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “This incredibly complex fraud was dismantled thanks to the tenacity, skill and dedication of our criminal investigators. I hope this sends a clear message to anyone involved in tax fraud that regardless of how complex it may be, we have the skills, resources and the determination to catch you and to bring you to justice.
“The scale of the prison sentences and the significant director disqualifications we have already secured shows how seriously the courts have treated this sustained and sophisticated attack on the UK tax system.
“Tax fraud is not a victimless crime. It steals money that funds the public services we all rely on and I’d urge anyone with information about any type of tax fraud or money laundering to report it to HMRC online.”
Notes to editors
- Alexander White is the Specialist Prosecutor for CPS Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Kashaf Bashier (DOB: 04/02/1982) was found guilty of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and sentenced to 23 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Curfew 6 months 21:30pm-6:00am, 150 hours unpaid work
- William Lindfield (DOB: 11/07/1962) was found guilty of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment
- Vishal Chudsama (DOB: 29/11/1982) was found guilty of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment
- Adeel Karamat Malik (DOB: 14/02/1980) was found guilty of conspiracy pleaded guilty to cheat the public revenue and acquiring or possessing criminal property and sentenced to 23 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 15 days Rehabilitation, 150 hours unpaid work
- Beverley Thompson (DOB: 22/12/1964) was found guilty disguising, converting or transferring criminal property and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, 10 days Rehabilitation, 100 hours unpaid work
- Sarah Jane Peploe (DOB: 30/03/1971) was found guilty of disguising, converting or transferring criminal property and was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, 12 days Rehabilitation, 80 hours unpaid work
Trial 1
All defendants were charged with Conspiracy to cheat the public revenue. Trial began on 04/09/23 and concluded on 15/03/24 with the jury returning guilty verdicts for Stuart Ashmore, John Fenton, Neil Pursell and Leslie Thompson. Steven Moran pleaded guilty prior to the start of the trial. Brian Honan was acquitted. Sentencing took place on 14-18 June 2024.
- Stuart Ashmore (DOB: 15/11/1952): 3 years 6 months Imprisonment, disqualified from being a director of a company for 6 years
- John Fenton (DOB: 02/11/1957 ): 9 years Imprisonment, disqualified from being a director of a company for 10yrs
- Neil Purcell (DOB: 13/10/1964): 9years Imprisonment, disqualified from being a director of a company for 14yrs
- Leslie Thompson (DOB: 25/07/1962): 6 years Imprisonment-Disqualified from being a director of a company for 12yrs
- Steven Moran (DOB: 03/05/1968): 4 years 4months Imprisonment, disqualified from being a director of a company for 12yrs
Trial 2
All defendants were charged with Conspiracy to cheat the public revenue. Trial began on 08/04/24 and concluded on 26/07/2024 with the jury returning unanimous guilty verdicts for all defendants. Sentencing took place on 24-25 October 2024.
- Nigel Rush (DOB: 12/01/1969): 6 years Imprisonment, Directors Disqualification Order 8 years
- Darren Wright (DOB: 17/07/1978): 3 Years 6 Months Imprisonment, Directors Disqualification Order 6 Years
- Ian Dobson (DOB: 13/08/1969): 5 Years 9 Months Imprisonment, Directors Disqualification Order 8 Years
- Alec Leighton (DOB: 07/11/1958): 2 Years 9 Months Imprisonment, Directors Disqualification Order 6 Years
- Keith Shipton: 2 Years 9 Months Imprisonment, Directors Disqualification Order 6 Years
Trial 3
All defendants were charged with Conspiracy to cheat the public revenue. Trial began on 09/09/24 and concluded on 13/02/25. The jury found Warren Bartlett guilty (unanimous) and Rhys Reding guilty (majority). Sentencing took place on 07/04/25. Kashaf Bashir pleaded guilty on 03/09/24. Andrew Thompson pleaded guilty on 22/07/24 and was sentenced on 29/10/24.
- Warren Bartlett (DOB: 15/05/1974 ): 6 years 6 months imprisonment A Company Director Disqualification Order 10 years (concurrent to existing disqualification
- Rhys Reding (DOB: 28/12/1980): 2 years’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months. 12-month curfew 8pm – 7am, electronically monitored
- Andrew Thompson (DOB: 06/06/1984): 22 months imprisonment which was suspended for 2 years, Directors Disqualification Order 8 Years
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/six-people-sentenced-part-ps20-million-fraud-against-taxpayer
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Major North East Organised Crime Group Jailed for Multi-Million Pound Drug Operation20/10/2025 13:25:00
The leader of a major organised crime group and four associates responsible for distributing huge quantities of Class A drugs across the North East of the country have been jailed.
Fourteen people face justice for scamming over 3,500 victims in a £28 million investment fraud20/10/2025 12:25:00
Fourteen people have been convicted and sentenced for their part in exploiting over 3,500 victims in a more than £28 million investment fraud, making it one of the largest crimes of this kind in the UK.
Former sixth form teacher sentenced for repeatedly grooming students17/10/2025 15:15:00
A former teacher has been sentenced for sexually assaulting three former pupils at Portsmouth Crown Court today (17 October 2025).
CPS announces Vicente Leiva-Modahl charged with child sex offences14/10/2025 16:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl AKA Vicente Modahl has been charged with sexual offences.
Man who arranged to rape children convicted10/10/2025 16:15:00
A man who made arrangements to travel abroad and pay to rape children as young as six, and helped others to do the same, has been convicted.
Crown Prosecution Services announces Tim Westwood charged with rape09/10/2025 17:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Tim Westwood has been charged with rape and sexual offences.
Seven men jailed for raping and abusing girls in Rochdale01/10/2025 16:15:00
Seven men have been sentenced for their role in the sexual abuse of two vulnerable children in Rochdale.
Five money launderers have been jailed for exploiting victims through fraud and romance fraud for over £2 million01/10/2025 15:15:00
Five money launderers have been sentenced/jailed for exploiting victims including through a so-called ‘romance’ fraud worth £2.37 million.
Warrington gangsters jailed for selling weapons to UK crime groups30/09/2025 12:20:00
Two men were recently (26 September 2025) given lengthy prison sentences for importing and selling military-grade weapons to UK-based organised crime groups (OCGs) after an investigation by the National Crime Agency.