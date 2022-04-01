techUK
Six Principles for the Future of UK Data Governance
techUK members outline six principles which should be embedded in the National Data Strategy and reforms to the UK data protection regime.
Find out more information on the UK's upcoming reform to its data protection regime here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-six-principles-for-future-uk-data-governance-pdf.html
