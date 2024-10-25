Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Six towns and cities to pilot clean heating innovation
Government announces England's first-ever heat network zones, supporting businesses and building owners to benefit from low-cost, low-carbon heating.
- More businesses and building owners to benefit from low-cost, low-carbon heating, with the first heat network zones in England to be developed
- Tens of thousands of jobs to be created through development of heat networks across the country
Businesses and building owners across England are set to benefit from low-cost, low-carbon heating as six towns and cities have been selected to develop the country’s first heat network zones.
Developing zones for heat networks in urban areas is the cheapest and most efficient way of delivering the technology, which recycles excess heat – generated for example by data centres or from factories – to enable the heating of several buildings at once.
The ground-breaking schemes in Leeds, Plymouth, Bristol, Stockport, Sheffield, and two in London will receive a share of £5.8 million of government funding to develop the zones, with construction expected to start from 2026. This will help to create tens of thousands of jobs including engineering, planning, manufacturing and construction roles.
Heat network zones use data to identify the best spots and help to plan and build the technology at scale. They require suitable buildings, such as hotels and large offices, to connect when it is cost-effective for them to do so.
Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said:
Heat network zones will play an important part in our mission to deliver clean power for the country, helping us take back control of our energy security.
As well as energy independence, they will support millions of businesses and building owners for years to come, with low-cost, low carbon heating – driving down energy bills.
Tens of thousands of green jobs will be created across the country, and that’s why we’re investing in developing these fantastic and innovative projects – developing the first zones in cities and towns across England.
The new schemes will provide heating using trailblazing sources. Excess heat from data centres – which would otherwise be wasted – will provide heating in the Old Oak and Park Royal Development, while the system planned in Leeds will take heat from a nearby glass factory to warm connected buildings.
Developing heat networks across the country has the potential to create tens of thousands of jobs through delivering a low-carbon heating transformation.
Types of buildings that could connect to a network include those that are already communally heated, and large non-domestic buildings over a certain size, such as hospitals, universities, hotels, supermarkets, and office blocks.
The six selected towns and cities are part of the government’s plan to accelerate the delivery of heat networks across England in areas where zones are likely to be designated in the future. The learnings from these pilots will inform the work to reduce bills, enhance energy security, and achieve net zero by 2050.
CEO of the Association for Decentralised Energy Caroline Bragg said:
We are delighted to see Government maintaining its support for the heat network sector.
Heat network zones are crucial for a just transition for our communities - putting the UK on the lowest cost pathway to decarbonising our heat, attracting more than £3 of private investment for every £1 of public funding given and creating tens of thousands of local jobs.
As we begin to deliver zoning at scale, it is crucial that the Government and industry continue to work together to ensure heat networks can truly unleash their potential.
Notes to editors:
- After the passing of the Energy Act 2023, Ofgem was named as a provisional regulator for communal heat networks.
- The government is planning to introduce secondary legislation to set out the commencement date for Ofgem regulation, provided for in the Energy Act 2023, with plans to also consult on proposals including complaints handling, protections for vulnerable people and fair pricing in due course.
- Ofgem’s regulatory power will apply to both new and existing heat networks.
- Consumer Advocacy bodies (Citizens Advice in England and Wales, Consumer Scotland in Scotland), who will provide advisory and advocacy services for heat network consumers.
- The cities that are part of Advanced Zoning Programme have been identified as those which are further developed around their planning and thinking of heat network development and are ready to deliver at pace and scale.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/six-towns-and-cities-to-pilot-clean-heating-innovation
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Strategic plan for long-term energy infrastructure23/10/2024 12:15:00
Strategic spatial plan to provide a blueprint for Great Britain’s energy infrastructure
Action to boost jobs and investment for clean energy in Scotland17/10/2024 15:20:00
UK Government accelerates "skills passport" and with Scottish Government strikes deal for Great British Energy to work with Scottish public bodies.
MAST Upgrade – helping answer the big questions in fusion physics16/10/2024 11:15:00
UKAEA and worldwide team tackle fusion physics’ major challenges as MAST Upgrade begins its fourth round of experiments.
UK climate finance helps reduce more than 105 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions globally11/10/2024 14:22:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) has helped 110 million people adapt to the effects of climate change.
New scheme to attract investment in renewable energy storage10/10/2024 09:20:00
Long Duration Electricity Storage investment support scheme will boost investor confidence and unlock billions in funding for vital projects
Government reignites industrial heartlands 10 days out from the International Investment Summit08/10/2024 09:10:00
Government confirms funding to launch the UK's first carbon capture sites, set to bring thousands of new skilled jobs, billions in private investment and support acceleration to net zero.
Aberdeen to host Great British Energy HQ in UK-wide clean energy drive25/09/2024 09:05:00
Great British Energy will be headquartered in Aberdeen, with 2 smaller sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Home upgrade revolution as renters set for warmer homes and cheaper bills24/09/2024 15:15:00
New plans to boost minimum energy efficiency standards for all rented homes.