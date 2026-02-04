National Crime Agency
Sixth man charged over alleged people smuggling plot
A sixth man has been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into people smuggling.
Cab driver Kamal Chowdhury, 47, from Tower Hamlets, east London, was arrested by NCA officers at his home address on Thursday 29 January.
After questioning he was charged and appeared before Bromley Magistrates recently (2 February).
It follows the arrests of five other men in an NCA operation on the 26 and 27 January, which saw a lorry stopped at Dover port with 23 Bangladeshi nationals on board.
All six men have been remanded in custody and are next expected to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 2 March.
