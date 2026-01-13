SKAO’s South African telescope achieves first ‘fringes’ milestone

Major radio astronomy breakthrough as two SKA-Mid dishes work together for the first time.

One of the seven SKA-Mid dishes now constructed on site in South Africa's Northern Cape, with SARAO's MeerKAT radio telescope in the background. Credit: SKAO/Max Alexander.

The SKA Observatory (SKAO) has reached a significant milestone in South Africa: two of its SKA-Mid radio telescope dishes have successfully operated as an interferometer for the first time.

This marks a key step toward full scientific operations.

Largest radio astronomy facility

The SKAO is currently under construction across two sites in South Africa and Western Australia.

It’s the largest radio astronomy facility ever built, designed to study the Universe by collecting faint radio signals with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution.

An interferometer combines signals from multiple dishes, antennas or telescopes to function as a single, much larger instrument.

The term ’fringes’ refers to the successful combination of signals from two or more antennas or dishes, a critical test of system performance.

For this new achievement, two 15-metre SKA-Mid dishes observed a distant radio galaxy approximately 2.6 billion light-years away, demonstrating the telescope’s ability to work in concert.

First true test

Professor Philip Diamond, SKAO Director-General, yesterday said:

This is the first true test that all our systems are working together, and that the SKA-Mid telescope is alive as a scientific instrument. Having each dish observe the sky individually is an achievement, but having them operate in concert as one telescope is a much bigger technical challenge, and our teams have now achieved that milestone.

This result confirms that the SKAO hardware and software systems are working as expected.

Building towards 197 dishes

SKA-Mid now has seven dish structures assembled on site in the Northern Cape, with a further 12 on their way from the manufacturers CETC54 in China.

When complete the telescope will comprise 197 dishes, including the integration of the existing MeerKAT radio telescope built and operated by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO).

UK role

Alongside hosting the global headquarters at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, UK teams are playing a pivotal role in delivering key technologies for the SKA Mid telescope in South Africa.

Much of the UK research and development is being funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

UK contributions include:

observation and science operations software from the UK Astronomy Technology Centre

data handling and processing solutions from STFC’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and the University of Cambridge to manage the telescope’s vast data output

pulsar search systems from the universities of Oxford and Manchester, enabling studies of neutron stars and gravitational waves

In addition, UK companies have won contracts to contribute to SKAO construction, including:

cryocoolers and ruggedised compressors from Oxford Cryosystems Ltd

synchronisation and timing Timescale from GMV UK Ltd

telescope control systems from Observatory Sciences Ltd

An important milestone

Dr Laura Wolz, UK representative to the SKA Science and Engineering Advisory Committee and Reader at The University of Manchester, yesterday said: