SKAO’s South African telescope achieves first ‘fringes’ milestone
Major radio astronomy breakthrough as two SKA-Mid dishes work together for the first time.
One of the seven SKA-Mid dishes now constructed on site in South Africa's Northern Cape, with SARAO's MeerKAT radio telescope in the background. Credit: SKAO/Max Alexander.
The SKA Observatory (SKAO) has reached a significant milestone in South Africa: two of its SKA-Mid radio telescope dishes have successfully operated as an interferometer for the first time.
This marks a key step toward full scientific operations.
Largest radio astronomy facility
The SKAO is currently under construction across two sites in South Africa and Western Australia.
It’s the largest radio astronomy facility ever built, designed to study the Universe by collecting faint radio signals with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution.
An interferometer combines signals from multiple dishes, antennas or telescopes to function as a single, much larger instrument.
The term ’fringes’ refers to the successful combination of signals from two or more antennas or dishes, a critical test of system performance.
For this new achievement, two 15-metre SKA-Mid dishes observed a distant radio galaxy approximately 2.6 billion light-years away, demonstrating the telescope’s ability to work in concert.
First true test
Professor Philip Diamond, SKAO Director-General, yesterday said:
This is the first true test that all our systems are working together, and that the SKA-Mid telescope is alive as a scientific instrument.
Having each dish observe the sky individually is an achievement, but having them operate in concert as one telescope is a much bigger technical challenge, and our teams have now achieved that milestone.
This result confirms that the SKAO hardware and software systems are working as expected.
Building towards 197 dishes
SKA-Mid now has seven dish structures assembled on site in the Northern Cape, with a further 12 on their way from the manufacturers CETC54 in China.
When complete the telescope will comprise 197 dishes, including the integration of the existing MeerKAT radio telescope built and operated by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO).
UK role
Alongside hosting the global headquarters at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, UK teams are playing a pivotal role in delivering key technologies for the SKA Mid telescope in South Africa.
Much of the UK research and development is being funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).
UK contributions include:
- observation and science operations software from the UK Astronomy Technology Centre
- data handling and processing solutions from STFC’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and the University of Cambridge to manage the telescope’s vast data output
- pulsar search systems from the universities of Oxford and Manchester, enabling studies of neutron stars and gravitational waves
In addition, UK companies have won contracts to contribute to SKAO construction, including:
- cryocoolers and ruggedised compressors from Oxford Cryosystems Ltd
- synchronisation and timing Timescale from GMV UK Ltd
- telescope control systems from Observatory Sciences Ltd
An important milestone
Dr Laura Wolz, UK representative to the SKA Science and Engineering Advisory Committee and Reader at The University of Manchester, yesterday said:
The first fringes at SKA-Mid is such an important milestone towards the operation of all SKA telescopes.
Now the astronomy community is getting excited for first scientific data from the telescopes.
This really represents the culmination of decades of design and construction work and is a great achievement for the global collaboration supporting the project.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/skaos-south-african-telescope-achieves-first-fringes-milestone/
