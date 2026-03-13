Welsh Government
Sker Ritual Levels Up: ‘Tides of Terror’ Expands Wales-Made Games Universe
Welsh hit zombie horror Sker Ritual is continuing to build on its global success with the release of its latest chapter Tides of Terror, supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.
Developed by Penarth-based Wales Interactive, Sker Ritual is a haunting zombie horror shooter inspired by Welsh folklore; a game that hit the ground running (and screaming) when it launched in April 2024. The game immediately stormed the global gaming charts, reaching the top 3 on Steam, top 5 on Xbox and top 10 on PlayStation, cementing its place as one of the world’s bestselling PC and console titles at launch and a major success story for Wales.
As a result of its initial success, Wales Interactive explored what could be possible for the future of the Sker Ritual universe, and became the first Games company to receive Creative Wales Production Funding, enabling them to build the game’s next chapter: Tides of Terror, a super charged expansion that introduces a whole new wave of gameplay, including a fresh map, new missions, new enemies and features such as voice chat, third person mode, cross-play and custom games.
Production Funding is a Creative Wales scheme designed to support the growth of Wales as a destination for world-class content. It provides financial support for Wales based film, TV, games and animation companies developing high-quality productions and original IP for international audiences.
The fund prioritises projects that create long-term skilled employment, champion sustainability and wellbeing in the production sector, and showcase Wales’ culture, language and geography.
Released in phases over the past year, Tides of Terror culminated in a recent free trial weekend which saw strong player engagement, with Sker Ritual already passing the 2 million player mark. This brought total downloads across the Sker franchise to 11 million worldwide, another significant milestone for the Welsh games sector.
Thanks to the production funding, Wales Interactive was also able to invest in the next generation of talent, creating 12 trainee placements across programming, audio engineering and quality assurance. These placements offered early career developers real, hands on industry experience inside one of Wales’s flagship studios.
Dr David Banner MBE, CEO and Co-Founder at Wales Interactive, said:
It’s great to see Creative Wales’ continued support for the Welsh games industry, and we’re delighted that our evolving game, Sker Ritual, was the first video game to receive production funding. We’re also very proud to have helped nurture new talent with ambitions for careers in the games industry. Wales Interactive has become a global leader in our field, selling millions of video games and interactive films worldwide, and this Welsh Government support has played an important role in our continued success and growth.
Jack Sargeant, Minister for Creative, said:
The success of Sker Ritual shows how powerfully Welsh folklore and Welsh talent can resonate with players worldwide - and the response to Tides of Terror has been particularly striking.
“I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to support Wales Interactive through Creative Wales’s Production Funding scheme. The aim of the fund is to help businesses in the sector grow, create jobs and open new opportunities - and when a studio like Wales Interactive levels up, so does Welsh creative talent.
We are proud to have supported Wales Interactive along their growth journey, and I encourage other developers across Wales to explore the support available to bring their own ideas to life. I wish Wales Interactive every success as the Sker universe continues to grow.
To find out more about Creative Wales Production Funding, click here.
