Skills England Report 2026: AI Skills and the Youth Job Gap

On 1 June 2026, Skills England published its first annual skills report, a national picture of where the country’s skills sit, who is being left behind, and what the next few years need to look like.

We read it through one lens: who is currently locked out of the digital economy, and whether this report brings them any closer in. The diagnosis is sharp and, in places, genuinely encouraging. The harder question, the one the report leaves open, is who actually gets reached.

The short version: Youth unemployment is at its highest in a decade, and almost a million young people are out of education, employment and training. The report is blunt about the causes: a labour market squeezing its entry points, an education system that does not always build the skills work demands, and a recruitment culture that cannot see the skills young people already have. The fixes it proposes are sensible. The open question is whether they reach the young people furthest from work, or the ones already closest to it.

The scale of it

Almost a million young people, and a problem that compounds with time.

Youth unemployment rose to 16.2% in the three months to March 2026, the highest rate since the start of 2015 and over three times the national average. There are now 957,000 people aged 16 to 24 who are not in education, employment or training, of whom 411,000 are unemployed and 547,000 are economically inactive.

The distinction matters. Unemployment means actively looking for work and not finding it. Inactivity means having stepped away from the search altogether, and the report is clear that much of the recent rise sits here, often driven by poor health, including mental health. This is not a story of young people who lack ambition. It is a story of young people who have, in many cases, run out of road.

Nearly one in five unemployed 16 to 24 year olds had been out of work for more than a year. The report cites research showing that time spent out of work early on can have lasting effects on physical and mental health, and raise the likelihood of unemployment, low pay or insecure work later in life.

The report is clear that this risk is not spread evenly. Young people from underserved communities, and those with fewer formal qualifications, are more than twice as likely to end up in this position. These are precisely the communities Breakthrough exists to work alongside. The report confirms the scale of what we are dealing with, and why the work matters.

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