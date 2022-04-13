Sky becomes latest broadband firm to launch social tariff, following Ofcom pressure

Sky has become the latest provider to launch a discounted broadband package for low-income customers, following pressure from Ofcom.

These special discounted deals – sometimes known as ‘social tariffs’ – are available from a range of providers to an estimated 4.2 million UK households in receipt of Universal Credit. But our latest research shows only 55,000 homes have taken advantage of these discounted rates so far – meaning millions of benefits recipients are missing out on an average annual broadband saving of £144 each.

With cost of living concerns on the rise, Ofcom has recently called on more broadband companies to offer social broadband tariffs and to promote them widely to their customers. Sky has now launched its Sky Broadband Basics package – joining BT, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 in offering these discounted deals for low-income customers. NOW Broadband – owned by Sky – has also launched a similar package.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Network and Communications Group Director yesterday said:

We’ve been calling on broadband firms to do more to support customers suffering financial hardship. So we’re pleased Sky has responded with a special discount for people on low incomes. We want to see all providers step up and offer these packages, and promote them more widely.

We’ve published details of all the providers offering social tariffs and how the different packages compare. You can also find tips and advice on how to save money on your broadband, phone and TV bills.