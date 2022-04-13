Ofcom
|Printable version
Sky becomes latest broadband firm to launch social tariff, following Ofcom pressure
Sky has become the latest provider to launch a discounted broadband package for low-income customers, following pressure from Ofcom.
These special discounted deals – sometimes known as ‘social tariffs’ – are available from a range of providers to an estimated 4.2 million UK households in receipt of Universal Credit. But our latest research shows only 55,000 homes have taken advantage of these discounted rates so far – meaning millions of benefits recipients are missing out on an average annual broadband saving of £144 each.
With cost of living concerns on the rise, Ofcom has recently called on more broadband companies to offer social broadband tariffs and to promote them widely to their customers. Sky has now launched its Sky Broadband Basics package – joining BT, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 in offering these discounted deals for low-income customers. NOW Broadband – owned by Sky – has also launched a similar package.
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Network and Communications Group Director yesterday said:
We’ve been calling on broadband firms to do more to support customers suffering financial hardship. So we’re pleased Sky has responded with a special discount for people on low incomes. We want to see all providers step up and offer these packages, and promote them more widely.
We’ve published details of all the providers offering social tariffs and how the different packages compare. You can also find tips and advice on how to save money on your broadband, phone and TV bills.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/sky-launches-social-tariff-following-ofcom-pressure
Latest News from
Ofcom
Dan Lloyd to lead Ofcom’s work managing the UK’s airwaves07/04/2022 15:33:00
Ofcom has a new leader for our Spectrum Group, which manages the lifeblood of the UK’s wireless industry.
What is spectrum?07/04/2022 09:25:00
You can’t see or feel radio spectrum. But any device that communicates wirelessly needs spectrum – these include televisions, car key fobs, baby monitors, wireless microphones and satellites.
Travelling abroad? Don’t forget to check for roaming charges05/04/2022 13:15:00
If you’re looking to head abroad soon, it’s important to be aware of any charges you could face for using your mobile phone when you’re outside the UK.
Life Online: Ofcom launches online safety podcast04/04/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom recently (01 April 2022) launched Life Online, a new podcast diving into themes around online safety. Across the series we talk to experts about what really happens online, how people feel about it, and what can be done to help everyone live safer lives online.
Ofcom suspends KTV’s licence following serious breach of broadcasting rules04/04/2022 10:20:00
Ofcom has suspended Khalsa Television Limited’s licence to broadcast after an investigation found the KTV channel in breach of broadcasting rules
Living our lives online – top trends from Ofcom’s latest research31/03/2022 10:15:00
We’ve published our latest research into how adults and children in the UK use and understand media.
Ofcom confirms our plan of work for 2022/2325/03/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has today published our plan of work for 2022/23, detailing our priorities for the next financial year.
Ofcom revokes RT’s broadcast licence18/03/2022 16:38:00
Ofcom has today revoked RT's licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect.