Tuesday 18 Jan 2022
Scottish Government
Slashing carbon emissions across Scotland

£8.7 million for green infrastructure projects.

Funding is being awarded to deliver carbon-cutting projects across the country.

Eight projects will share £8.7 million of Scottish Government investment, with project partners providing match funding, taking total investment to £24.4 million.

The projects, funded through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme include the construction of a district heat network using heat from a Waste Water Treatment Works in Renfrewshire and new Air Source Heat Pumps and energy efficiency measures for new social housing in the Highlands.

Together they’ll cut carbon emissions by around 4,500 tonnes of CO2e a year – the equivalent to taking 2,000 cars off the road.

This round of LCITP funding was designed to support Scotland’s Green Recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting jobs while tackling climate change.

Since 2015, over £60 million has been committed through the LCITP, which is now drawing to a close. A successor to the programme, which will focus on helping deliver Scotland’s Heat in Buildings vision, will be announced by this spring.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said:

“Meeting our ambitious climate targets will require rapid reduction in carbon emissions across our homes and buildings.

“So I am pleased to announce funding for these eight impressive projects, each of which demonstrates how, working together, we can ensure our homes and buildings are climate-friendly and bring benefits to communities and local economies across the country.

“We are continuing to engage with other exciting projects regarding funding opportunities, and will soon announce plans for a successor to the LCITP which will provide significant investment in large-scale heat projects and heat networks.”

Background

A list of projects to be awarded funding is below. We will be reporting on these projects with further information in due course.

Lead project partner

Local Authority area

Grant offered

Project Description

Renfrewshire Council

Renfrewshire

£2,887,660

District heat network using heat from a Waste Water Treatment Works with an ambient loop to provide heat to the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

Edinburgh Airport

City of Edinburgh

£2,167,000

Integrated Energy system using 9.9MW of solar PV for battery storage to supply energy and EV charging stations

SWG3

Glasgow City

£170,000

Air and Ground Source Heat Pumps to provide heating and cooling to the SWG3 Arts Centre, utilising heat recovered from cooling event spaces

North Fish

Shetland Islands

£887,253

Wind Turbine being used to generate heat to a number of industrial buildings.

Glasgow City Council

Glasgow City

£329,313

ASHPs to be installed in new build Children’s Nurseries

Trees for Life

Highland

£240,360

ASHP, Batteries and Solar PV for the new Trees for Life Dundreggan Rewilding  educational centre.

Link Group

Highland

£812,013

Air Source Heat Pumps and Energy Efficiency for new build Social Housing

Scottish Power Energy Networks

East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire and Highland

£1,270,000

Innovative Heat Pump project installing heat pumps, thermal storage and batteries and assessing impact of electrification on electricity grid.
 

Total: £8,763,599

 

 

