National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Small boat people smuggling suspects face extradition to France
Two men wanted by the French authorities for smuggling people across the Channel using small boats have been arrested in the UK by the National Crime Agency.
Albanian Lulzim Brahaj, 47 and Iraqi Rebin Sharif, 25, were tracked down by NCA investigators in London yesterday (5 February).
They were arrested by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the National Crime Agency's Joint International Crime Centre on behalf of the French authorities.
Both are wanted in France where prosecutors accuse them of being involved in a number of small boat crossings in 2022, as well as money laundering and organised crime offences.
Brahaj and Sharif are suspected of recruiting illegal migrants who wished to cross the Channel and then laundering the proceeds between January 2021 and June 2023.
The men appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday where extradition proceedings began.
NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said: "Thanks to the work of the NCA's extradition unit, two suspected people smugglers have been traced and arrested.
"Smuggling gangs risk the lives of the people they transport purely for profit and greed, they do not care about the risks or their safety.
"Tackling people smuggling is a priority for the NCA and we will continue our close working with our partners in France and across Europe to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the groups behind these crossings."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/small-boat-people-smuggling-suspects-face-extradition-to-france
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Four arrested over £80m cocaine haul06/02/2025 17:20:00
Four men have been arrested and a huge haul of cocaine worth £80m recovered as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Couple convicted of £20m drug importation after Ibiza nightclub arrest05/02/2025 11:15:00
A Merseyside man arrested in Ibiza's Pacha nightclub has been convicted alongside his ex-partner of orchestrating two large-scale drug importations following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Operation Venetic: Man who killed off-duty police officer laundered millions for organised crime group04/02/2025 16:15:00
A man who killed an off-duty police officer a decade ago has been sentenced a second time after admitting being part of an organised crime group (OCG) and laundering up to £13m.
More than 70 kilos of heroin seized in west London03/02/2025 11:10:00
A man has been charged after heroin worth more than £7 million was seized in west London
Weapons supplier put neighbours in the firing line29/01/2025 15:20:00
A firearms supplier has been jailed after arranging the delivery of 12 lethal weapons, asking neighbours to take in his packages to “avoid his mother knowing how much he had been spending on clothes and shoes”.
Drug dealer sentenced after Serious Crime Prevention Order breaches29/01/2025 14:20:00
A convicted drug dealer has been given a prison sentence of a year and three months after breaching his Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).
NCA leads major increase in takedowns of social media accounts linked to people smuggling28/01/2025 16:15:00
National Crime Agency referrals to social media companies led to a 40 per cent increase in takedowns of accounts linked to people smuggling during 2024.
Website operators who promised fraudsters instant profit if they subscribed to illegal service are sentenced28/01/2025 12:15:00
Three men have been sentenced for running a website enabling criminals to defraud victims by circumventing banking anti-fraud checks.