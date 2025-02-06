Small boat people smuggling suspects face extradition to France

Two men wanted by the French authorities for smuggling people across the Channel using small boats have been arrested in the UK by the National Crime Agency.

Albanian Lulzim Brahaj, 47 and Iraqi Rebin Sharif, 25, were tracked down by NCA investigators in London yesterday (5 February).

They were arrested by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the National Crime Agency's Joint International Crime Centre on behalf of the French authorities.

Both are wanted in France where prosecutors accuse them of being involved in a number of small boat crossings in 2022, as well as money laundering and organised crime offences.

Brahaj and Sharif are suspected of recruiting illegal migrants who wished to cross the Channel and then laundering the proceeds between January 2021 and June 2023.

The men appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday where extradition proceedings began.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said: "Thanks to the work of the NCA's extradition unit, two suspected people smugglers have been traced and arrested.

"Smuggling gangs risk the lives of the people they transport purely for profit and greed, they do not care about the risks or their safety.

"Tackling people smuggling is a priority for the NCA and we will continue our close working with our partners in France and across Europe to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the groups behind these crossings."