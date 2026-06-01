Homeless Link
|Printable version
Small grants of up to £5k available via The Grocers' Charity
Small grants of up to £5k are available
The Grocers’ Charity awards around £1 million each year to UK-registered charities. They receive over 1,000 applications a year and award 14% of the applications received, on average.
Eligibility criteria
Funding is available for charities registered with any of the following: the Charity Commission of England and Wales, the Scottish Charity Regulator, and the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland.
Please note they do not accept applications from:
- Charities with a turnover of over £500,000 (except for Medical Charities, where the limit is £15m).
- Non-UK registered charities (e.g. Community Interest Companies, Mutual Societies).
- Charities whose beneficiaries are overseas.
- Individuals.
- Places of worship.
- Educational establishments (schools, colleges, universities).
- And other exclusions are listed under each funding category. Please read them here before contacting.
Key dates
The deadline for the initial application is 15 August 2026. Up to 3 weeks after the deadline, you will receive an email letting you know if your initial application will proceed to the second stage.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/small-grants-available-via-the-grocers-charity/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Breaking the Cycle guest blog: LandAid01/06/2026 12:25:00
The UK Government’s commitment to cross-government working in its plan to end homelessness is a significant step forward.
Funding programme to strengthen and scale young women’s mental health services: Young Women in Mind 2026-202829/05/2026 15:20:00
Young Women in Mind 2026-2028 is a collaborative funding programme set up by the Pilgrim Trust, the Prudence Trust and the Julia Rausing Trust to support charities providing gender‑specific therapeutic mental health support for girls and young women aged 14–25 in the UK.
STAIRs: What Supported Housing Providers Need to Know27/05/2026 15:05:00
In the first of a series of blogs on new regulations in the homelessness sector, Homeless Link Associate Consultant Becky Elton explains the implications of new access to information requirements.
New guidance from MHCLG on Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans27/05/2026 11:10:00
MHCLG has published guidance on Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans alongside a wider toolkit for local authority homelessness strategies and action plans.
Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) draft Code of Guidance26/05/2026 11:15:00
On 21st May 2026 the Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, laid the long-awaited Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) draft Code of Guidance before Parliament.
Cuckooing now an illegal offence22/05/2026 10:20:00
In the context of housing, cuckooing refers to the process whereby a person or people take over another person’s home. The cuckoo-er (person doing the cuckooing) may use the property as a place to stay, for financial benefit, or to operate illegal activities such as drug dealing or sex work.
New podcast episode explores the accessibility of ESOL and learning provision for people experiencing homelessness22/05/2026 09:20:00
ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes and wider learning provision can play a transformative role for people experiencing homelessness. Learning can improve confidence, communication skills, and create an environment for relationship-building. More broadly, access to education and training can provide structure, routine, and a sense of purpose, while also supporting pathways into volunteering, further education, and employment.
Community of Practice supports local Housing First to thrive despite challenges20/05/2026 11:10:00
Andrew Moore, Cambridge Housing First Service Manager, discusses the benefits of having a space to collaborate on and advocate for Housing First and invites Housing First leads to join the Community of Practice.