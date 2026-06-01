Small grants of up to £5k available via The Grocers' Charity

Small grants of up to £5k are available

The Grocers’ Charity awards around £1 million each year to UK-registered charities. They receive over 1,000 applications a year and award 14% of the applications received, on average.

Eligibility criteria

Funding is available for charities registered with any of the following: the Charity Commission of England and Wales, the Scottish Charity Regulator, and the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland.

Please note they do not accept applications from:

Charities with a turnover of over £500,000 (except for Medical Charities, where the limit is £15m).

Non-UK registered charities (e.g. Community Interest Companies, Mutual Societies).

Charities whose beneficiaries are overseas.

Individuals.

Places of worship.

Educational establishments (schools, colleges, universities).

And other exclusions are listed under each funding category. Please read them here before contacting.

Key dates

The deadline for the initial application is 15 August 2026. Up to 3 weeks after the deadline, you will receive an email letting you know if your initial application will proceed to the second stage.

Find out more