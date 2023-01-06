Small Grants Programme returns with awards of up to £15,000

The fund will run until the end of June this year and will prioritise funding projects that can make the biggest difference to people that need it most

Our Small Grants Programme can now give 50% larger awards to help communities get active after the maximum grant amount was increased to £15,000 for 2023.

The Small Grants Programme was put on hold for a year in 2022 as we launched the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund, which was designed to bring communities together through activity.

Now, Small Grants has returned and the award limit has been upped from £10,000 to £15,000 in order to provide sport and physical activities for people who may be less physically active.