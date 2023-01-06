Sport England
Small Grants Programme returns with awards of up to £15,000
The fund will run until the end of June this year and will prioritise funding projects that can make the biggest difference to people that need it most
Our Small Grants Programme can now give 50% larger awards to help communities get active after the maximum grant amount was increased to £15,000 for 2023.
The Small Grants Programme was put on hold for a year in 2022 as we launched the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund, which was designed to bring communities together through activity.
Now, Small Grants has returned and the award limit has been upped from £10,000 to £15,000 in order to provide sport and physical activities for people who may be less physically active.
We believe that communities that work together and share resources provide a stronger and more sustainable impact.
So, the programme will also prioritise projects that focus on environmental sustainability, can demonstrate how they connect with their communities, provide the biggest possible impact to those who need it most and are working with people living in areas of disadvantage.
Applications can be made for awards of between £300 and £15,000, with multiple applications permitted but organisations can only have awards totalling £15,000 or less in any 12-month period.
Only not-for-profit organisations are eligible for the programme and applications should explain the need for the project as well as how end users have been involved in its development.
In addition to this, submissions should consider how the project adds value to services currently available in their community, and show how the organisation will collaborate with other groups to maximise the project’s impact.
The closing date for applications to the programme is 30 June.
Find out more and apply
