Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Smallest abattoirs receive maximum support under FSA proposals
The Food Standards Agency has launched a 12-week public consultation on proposals which would provide a 90% discount on regulatory charges for all the smallest abattoirs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
FSA Official Vets and Meat Hygiene Inspectors carry out daily checks to make sure food safety and animal welfare standards are met in abattoirs. This essential work keeps consumers safe, upholds public trust in the meat industry and enables businesses to export, supporting the UK’s £11 billion meat sector.
The FSA recovers most of the costs of this regulation from operators, but smaller abattoirs can face a proportionately higher regulatory burden per animal than larger ones. The current discount system goes some way to address this, and the new proposals would better target that support.
Extensive engagement with industry and stakeholders highlighted the important role small abattoirs play in communities and consumer choice. They support farmers who specialise in rarer breeds and give the public the option to buy local. The revised proposals have been developed with these benefits in mind.
Under the proposals, in England and Wales:
- Over half of abattoirs would receive some support on a sliding scale.
- Nearly a third of abattoirs – those processing up to 1,000 LSU (Livestock Units) per year for red meat, or 150,000 birds annually for poultry / small game – would receive maximum support, with a 90% discount on charges. This is up 50% on the number receiving maximum support under the current system.
- Larger abattoirs would no longer be eligible for support.
The agricultural sector in Northern Ireland has a number of differences and we are also seeking views on how best to reflect these in the support we give abattoirs in Northern Ireland.
Smaller abattoirs can play a vital role in local communities and the wider food chain, and these proposals would give the smallest businesses the certainty of maximum support.
We've listened carefully to the sector since we began this work in 2024, and we'd encourage everyone with an interest to respond to this consultation. We remain committed to working across government to support the meat industry and make sure people have food they can trust.
James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy
Add your voice here on food.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/smallest-abattoirs-receive-maximum-support-under-fsa-proposals
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Future foods that could transform UK plates by 203517/03/2026 12:25:00
A new report released yesterday by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) identifies the innovative food technologies most likely to reach UK consumers within 10 years.
FSA asks parents and caregivers to check their infant formula products as Danone recalls some batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate branded infant formula06/02/2026 13:30:00
Further batches of Danone infant formula products have been recalled today (6 February 2026). The FSA is asking parents and caregivers to check the batches listed in the Product Recall Information Notices and stop using any that are affected.
Four people charged by CPS following NFCU investigation into misrepresentation of smoked salmon19/01/2026 10:25:00
Four people appeared before York magistrates court on Thursday 8 January 2026
New year, new guidance: FSA helps consumers navigate food supplements safely13/01/2026 12:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched new online guidance to help people buy and use food supplements with confidence, as many look to boost their health in the new year.
FSA Explores Unhealthy Food Promotion Restrictions in Northern Ireland12/01/2026 16:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published research “Mapping the food retail and out of home sector in Northern Ireland” which explores the number of businesses that may be impacted if legislation to restrict the promotion of food high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS), which is currently in place in England, was applied in Northern Ireland.
One arrest made as illegal bushmeat seized in NFCU operation12/12/2025 10:10:00
A Food Standards Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) operation involving illegal frozen bushmeat has resulted in one arrest.
FSA Board backs consultation on proposals for a revised financial support system for abattoirs12/12/2025 09:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) Board has agreed to a public consultation in 2026 on proposals for a revised discount system for abattoirs, to offer more targeted financial support to smaller abattoirs.
FSA and FSS publish first UK safety guidance on cell-cultivated products08/12/2025 10:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), in partnership with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), has published the UK's first safety guidance for cell-cultivated products (CCPs).