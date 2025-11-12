Ofcom
Small-scale DAB licences awarded for five more areas
Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for five more areas across the UK.
Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.
So far, 79 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK. In total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes.
Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have been awarded for the following areas:
- Lancaster: licence awarded to North Lancashire DAB Limited
- North Somerset: licence awarded to Bath Digital Radio
- Oban: licence awarded to: Caledonia TX Limited
- Taunton: licence awarded to Taunton DAB Limited
- West Oxfordshire: licence awarded to WOXDAB
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/digital-radio/small-scale-dab-licences-awarded-for-five-more-areas2
