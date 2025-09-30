Ofcom
Small-scale DAB licences awarded to seven more areas
Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for seven more areas in the UK.
Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.
So far, 75 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK. And in total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes.
Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have now been awarded for the following areas:
- Banbury and Bicester: license awarded to Maxxwave Limited
- Enniskillen: license awarded to UlsterMUX Limited
- Rugby and Daventry: license awarded to Maxxwave Limited
- Stockton-on-Tees: license awarded to Red Army Group
- Western Isles: license awarded to Craoladh Digiteach Ionadail Limited
- Weston-super-Mare: licence awarded to North Somerset Digital Radio Limited
- Worcester: license awarded to Murfin Digital Limited
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/digital-radio/small-scale-dab-licenses-awarded-to-seven-more-areas
