Small-scale DAB licences awarded to seven more areas

Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for seven more areas in the UK.

Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.

So far, 75 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK. And in total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes.

Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have now been awarded for the following areas: