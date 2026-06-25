Small-scale DAB nationwide roll out success

Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for six more areas in the UK, drawing the successful nationwide rollout programme to a close.

Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.

So far, 108 multiplexes have launched, supporting a wide range of hyperlocal digital radio stations, delivering a total of 1,152 programme services to listeners across all four nations of the UK. Including yesterday’s awards, a further 50 multiplexes have been licensed, which we expect to launch at various points over the next 18 months.

Paul Mercer, Ofcom’s Director of Broadcast Licensing, yesterday said:

“The innovative small-scale DAB programme was designed to help grassroots community broadcasters, specialist music stations, and services for minority and other underserved populations take to the digital airwaves. With more than 1,000 programme services being broadcast, listeners up and down the country are benefiting from local, diverse content.”

This round of awards marks the end of the final round of licensing under the rollout programme. Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have been awarded for the following areas: