Smart technology to help people stay at home
Cutting-edge smart technology is helping to transform care options for older people, helping them to stay in their own homes for longer.
The technology includes voice-activated devices and smart speakers, which remind people to take their medication, have remote GP check-ups and allow care-givers to monitor whether appliances have been left on.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy learned more about technology-enabled care during visits to 2 projects in West Wales on Monday (2 June 2025).
She had a tour of the SMART Home Lab at Aberystwyth University, which is trialling a fully-functioning and connected bungalow to test assisted living technology.
The Supporting Care Circles project uses an online dashboard to collect information from a range of sensors placed in a person’s home, which allows carers, families and health professionals to keep a remote eye on a loved one.
This involves monitoring which room a person is in, which appliances have been used, room temperature and if cupboards, fridges, blinds, have been left open.
The Minister also visited Penmorfa Centre for Independent Living in Aberaeron, which provides smart devices to help people access information and stay in their own homes for longer.
Sarah Murphy said:
Smart home technology will play a crucial role in improving quality of life and independence for older adults while supporting our dedicated health and social care workforce.
Helping people to remain at home for longer, with the right support, will provide a massive benefit in avoiding unnecessary hospital admission and delayed discharge from care.
It has been fascinating to learn about the latest technology, to support people to manage their health, maintain their independence and improve their quality of life.
Dr Patricia Shaw, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science at Aberystwyth University, said:
The smart home lab gives the university a space to co-create technologies and evaluate how they work in a real-life context. It also provides a space for the whole social care ecosystem – spanning health and social care professional, public and private care providers, and the elderly themselves – to explore new solutions.
Councillor Allun Williams, Ceredigion Council’s Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, said:
Ensuring our community can live independently at home is of paramount importance. Since opening its doors in May 2024, the Penmorfa Centre for Independent Living has welcomed more than 1,200 visitors.
It’s fantastic to see such a wide range of solutions all under one roof. We invite everyone to visit and explore the wealth of resources available at the Centre.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/smart-technology-help-people-stay-home
