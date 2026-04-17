CCW
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Smart water meters need smarter communication for business customers, CCW research finds
New research from the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has found that inadequate communication is preventing some business customers from realising the full environmental and cost-saving benefits of smart meters.
CCW says improving communication – particularly around consumption data – is essential if businesses are going to be empowered to save money and play a meaningful role in easing the pressure on water resources.
The independent water watchdog commissioned research with a mix of large, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across England, including those that had recently received a smart meter and those awaiting an upgrade. It mapped the end-to-end journey from first contact with the customer, through to life after installation of a smart meter.
CCW’s research shows the word “smart” often creates expectations shaped by experiences of smart energy meters, such as access to near real‑time usage data through a portal or app. However, many businesses report a “data void” after installation, with access to usage information not consistently available or clearly explained. Fewer than a third of the SMEs interviewed appeared to have access to any consumption data.
Businesses use around a third of all water put into public supply, so improving how these customers understand and manage their consumption will be key to managing future water resilience. Smart water meters can play a key role but only if businesses are equipped with the right communication and support.
The research findings also underline that water remains a low priority for many SMEs. Communications about smart metering can be skim‑read or missed altogether, increasing the risk that businesses delay booking installations or remain unclear about what to expect.
Businesses said they want straightforward answers to basic questions, including whether installation is mandatory, whether it is genuinely free, when data will be available and how to interpret changes to their bill.
Smart water meters have real potential to help businesses better understand and manage their water use, from improving billing accuracy to supporting leak awareness. But that potential will only be realised if communication is as smart as the technology itself.
Clear, honest information – particularly about practicalities and data access – is essential for building confidence and supporting long‑term water resilience.
Christina Blackwell, Head of Non‑Household Policy at CCW
CCW says the findings highlight the need for simple, well‑timed and practical communications throughout the installation journey, helping businesses understand what to expect and how to make use of smart meters over time.
Download the full Business Customers' smart water meter communication research (pdf – 2 MB)
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/smart-water-meters-need-smarter-communication-for-business-customers/
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