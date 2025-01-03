Smarter, greener local energy projects get Welsh Government funding boost

The Welsh Government has kicked off 2025 by awarding up to £10 million of grant funding to 32 community green energy projects across Wales.

The successful projects were selected after a highly competitive application process and will be delivered over the coming months. The projects include the deployment of everything from solar panels and heat pumps to battery storage and electric vehicle charging points. They will help to smarten up the use of energy across a wide range of organisations including: schools, leisure centres, care homes, business parks, community centres, and activity centres.

This funding forms part of the vision of Welsh Government’s Ynni Cymru programme, set up to support and realise the enormous benefits of locally owned renewable energy generation and Smart Local Energy Systems.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning said: