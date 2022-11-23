Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Smarter Information, Smarter Journeys
All train operators in Great Britain must provide appropriate, accurate and timely information that allows you to plan and make your journey with a reasonable degree of assurance, including when there is disruption.
This isn’t just my opinion, it’s a licence condition, condition 4 of the Passenger Licence and GB Statement of National Regulatory Provisions to be precise.
The improvement plan
Back in November 2019 ORR wrote to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) after our research on the provision of information to passengers showed improvement was needed.
In that letter we asked Network Rail and train operators to work together under the governance of RDG to publish a passenger information improvement plan.
That improvement plan became the Smarter Information, Smarter Journeys (SISJ) programme.
Progression is evident
SISJ is a single industry strategy, with structured governance and high levels of participation.
In its October 2022 report I was encouraged to read how cross-industry membership is enabling progress to be made by the individual projects that make up the programme.
Highlights include:
- upgrading the information shown on station screens to a new minimum standard
- making provision for future sharing of real time station facility data, for example station lifts
- introducing notifications to passengers if their booked train changes between booking and travel.
As these improvements are rolled out, people will be able to book further ahead with more confidence.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/smarter-information-smarter-journeys
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
ORR stats reveal the oldest train fleets in Great Britain16/11/2022 10:15:00
Each year we publish statistics on the average age of rolling stock for each rail operator in Great Britain.
ORR’s new safety report to include review of smart motorways safety systems and assessment of National Highways’ overall safety performance03/11/2022 16:10:00
This blog explains our work on a new safety report due to be published in December 2022. We expect the first edition to cover both our progress with the Transport Select Committee’s (TSC) recommendations on smart motorways and National Highways’ safety performance on the Strategic Road Network (SRN).
ORR at Highways UK25/10/2022 15:15:15
We're delighted to be joining colleagues from across Britain's road industry at Highways UK 2022.
New Complaints Code of Practice for train and station operators seeking final consent12/10/2022 13:33:00
The Office of Rail and Road has today published the final version of a new Complaints Code of Practice (CoP) for train and station operators.
Rail regulator secures assurances to ease the pain for Avanti passengers10/10/2022 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has gained assurances from train operator, Avanti West Coast that it will return to providing timetables at least 6 weeks in advance of travel.
ORR report shows Network Rail exceeded planned efficiency improvements and new employment study focuses in on pay and reward07/10/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published its annual assessment of Network Rail’s efficiency and wider financial performance for 2021-2022, alongside the findings of a review into employment costs in the rail industry.
Rail regulator asks for views on next periodic review of HS1 Ltd03/10/2022 12:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road has launched its consultation asking stakeholders to provide their views on the processes and approach to the next periodic review (PR24) of HS1 Ltd.
ORR’s first Internship programme helps students develop professional and industry skills28/09/2022 15:15:15
New initiative sees students gain experience in areas such as engineering and diversity and inclusion.