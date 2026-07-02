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Smashing the Gangs, Missing the Point: UK Asylum Policy Reform Revisited
With a new incoming Prime Minister and persistent small boat arrivals, Secretary Mahmood turns Home Office attention to the politicised and misunderstood UK asylum system.
Two Years of ‘Smash the Gangs’
This week, Shabana Mahmood set out planned reforms to the asylum system. The Home Secretary’s announcement comes amid ongoing concern over small-boat migration, despite two years of ‘smash-the-gangs’ oriented enforcement. Under this campaign-pledge turned policy, the government has spent hundreds of millions of pounds on its flagship Border Security Command (BSC). Alongside this, the UK developed its first organised crime-specific targeted financial sanctions regime, rolling out the Global Irregular Migration sanctions regime in July 2025. All the while, immigration crime has risen steadily up the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) priority list, overtaking drugs investigations atop the Agency’s workload league table.
The increased funding and attention paid to smashing the smuggling gangs has yielded some results. According to government figures, immigration enforcement, by 2026, reached ‘the highest level in UK history’. Official figures for 2025 point to over 17,400 raids on illegal working-linked businesses, an 83% rise in illegal working arrests, over 600 boats and engines seized, a 33% increase in immigration crime disruptions – and some 38,000 returns. In all, the operational picture is rather clear: the immigration crime focus has yielded tangible and visible results in more cases than before.
And yet, the strategic picture is considerably less clear. Channel crossings have persisted. In 2025, the first full year following the new Government’s smash-the-gangs policy focus, there were 41,472 irregular arrivals – the second most all-time. As of June 2026, the year-over-year figures reflect a 13% decrease in irregular arrivals, similar to the comparable period in 2022 – albeit with the channel-crossing intensive months still ahead.
Moreover, as enforcement pressures grow, smugglers and traffickers have resorted to higher risk measures. Criminal adaptation has sustained a lethal trend of overcrowding dinghies sent across the channel. In 2018, there were 7 migrants per boat. As of March 2026, the figure stands at 63 per boat. The overcrowding is not a random – it’s part of the ‘industrialisation’ of cross-channel migrant smuggling. Not unlike low-cost airlines, smugglers have adapted to meet market demands, offering increasingly lower cost options for migrant crossings despite increased enforcement pressure.
In sum, the question of what will stop the boats remains elusive. According to some officials in the space, there’s a damning and partially tongue-in-cheek answer: only the weather stops the boats – and the rain never lasts. Experts, on the other hand, have long pointed to safe and legal pathways, timely processing and wider asylum system reform.
Other policies are more valuable as headlines than as immigration crime control strategies. Chief among which is the requirement for payment by asylum seekers to cover government costs, dominating the coverage on the Home Secretary’s reforms
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/smashing-gangs-missing-point-uk-asylum-policy-reform-revisited
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