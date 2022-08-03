WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
SME manufacturers expect output to fall over the next three months - CBI SME Trends survey
SME manufacturers expect output and orders to decline over the next three months. In addition, cost and price growth are expected to ease, albeit remain relatively strong. Optimism fell again in the three months to July 2022, and investment intentions for the year ahead generally worsened.
The latest CBI SME Trends survey, based on the responses of 218 SME manufacturing firms, found:
- Output slowed to a near-halt in the three months to July (balance of +4% from +16% in three months to April) and is expected to fall slightly in the next three months (-6%).
- Total new orders stagnated in the three months to July (+2% from +22% in the three months to April). In the next three months, firms expect total new orders to decline (-18%).
- Business optimism fell again in the three months to July, though at a slower pace than the three months to April (-22% from -36%).
- Growth in average unit costs (+84% from +90%) and average domestic prices (+52% from +60%) eased slightly in the three months to July, but both remained strong. Growth in both costs and prices is expected to ease further in the three months ahead (+69% and +40% respectively).
- Numbers employed picked up at a similar rate as the three months to April (+19% from 21%), with SMEs expecting this growth to ease in the next three months (+5%).
- Investment intentions for the year ahead deteriorated compared to April for buildings (-25% from 0%), plant and machinery (-2% from +17%) and product & process innovation (+2% from +13%). Investment intentions for training and retraining remained around the long-run average (+13% from +15%).
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said:
“The sombre outlook for SME manufacturers continues to stifle optimism. Output and new orders are expected to decline over the next three months. Despite easing slightly, cost growth remains acute and investment appetite is petering out.
“To support SME manufacturers through this challenging period, the Government must continue to find ways to ensure that smaller businesses are not left behind. It is imperative that the Government takes bold action on business rates reform and incentivising investment to encourage economic growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
BP profits are “an insult to families struggling to get by”, says TUC03/08/2022 09:20:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on yesterday’s report of quarterly profits of $8.45bn (£6.9bn) by energy firm BP
UNICEF - New global alliance launched to end AIDS in children by 203002/08/2022 16:25:00
Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on life-saving treatment, far behind adults where three quarters (76%) are receiving antiretrovirals, according to the data that has just been released in the UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2022.
Citizens Advice - One-in-seven customers still paying the loyalty penalty despite cost-of-living crisis02/08/2022 14:25:00
One-in-seven customers are still paying the loyalty penalty across the broadband, mobile and mortgages markets in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, Citizens Advice has uncovered.
LGA - £6 billion in Right to Buy discounts threaten future of scheme02/08/2022 13:25:00
Almost £6 billion has been given out in discounts through the Right to Buy (RTB) scheme since the size of the discount was increased in 2012, new analysis by the Local Government Association reveals.
Companies House: New register to crack down on dirty money and corrupt elites in UK goes live01/08/2022 16:07:00
A new register being launched today will help root out corrupt elites using UK property to launder their illicit wealth.
CBI responds to York/North Yorkshire Devolution Announcement01/08/2022 14:10:00
CBI has responded to York/North Yorkshire Devolution Announcement.
Private Sector Treading Water – CBI Growth Indicator01/08/2022 12:15:00
Private sector activity remained sluggish in the three months to July (+8%, from +5% in June), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator, with no improvement expected in the quarter ahead.
Creative sector unions back Birmingham's bid for 2023 Eurovison29/07/2022 12:15:00
Unions representing musicians, actors and entertainment production workers have backed Birmingham's bid to host next year's Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.
Companies House London office and counter services will not be re-opening29/07/2022 10:43:00
The Companies House London office and our counter services in Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff will not be re-opening.