Smugglers prevented from bringing 27 tonnes of cannabis into the UK in 2024

Almost 27 tonnes of cannabis was seized from smugglers flying into UK airports last year - around five times more than in 2023.

In August last year the National Crime Agency (NCA) issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country. The warning was issued following a huge increase in arrests and seizures.

Last year 26,924kg of cannabis was seized from around 750 smugglers flying into UK airports. This quantity is nearly five times more than the 5,609kg of cannabis seized for the whole of 2023, when 134 suspects were arrested.

The 2024 total is an exponential increase on the two tonnes of cannabis seized in 2022.

In 2024, 430 suspects were arrested at Heathrow Airport where 14,617kg of cannabis was seized.

The next worst affected airports were Manchester Airport, where around 135 arrests were made and 4,815kg of cannabis seized, and Birmingham Airport, where 40 arrests were made and 1,410kg cannabis seized.

Of the suspects, 460 were arrested having arrived from Thailand; 108 arriving from Canada and 63 arriving from the USA. The remainder had flown in from a variety of other countries.

By national breakdown, around 290 UK citizens, 162 Malaysians, 86 Canadians and 52 Americans were arrested on suspicion of smuggling cannabis into the UK on commercial flights.

The NCA judges that the trend is being fuelled by organised crime groups that have access to cannabis grown overseas in locations where it is legal, and recruiting couriers to transport it to the UK where it can generate greater profit for them.

Alex Murray, NCA Director of threat leadership, said:

“Border Force have been excellent in detecting these couriers at the border, after which the NCA takes on the investigation. The NCA continues to work with law enforcement partners in both the UK, and overseas to target high-risk routes, seize shipments of drugs and disrupt the criminal gangs involved, denying them profits. We have been working well with the Thai authorities who are also keen to intervene.

“Organised crime groups make significant profits by trafficking and selling perceived high-quality cannabis legally grown in the USA, Canada and Thailand illegally in the UK.

“Couriers run the risk of a potentially life-changing prison sentence. Our targeting of them is crucial to breaking the supply chain.

“We reissue our appeal to anyone who is asked to smuggle cannabis to think very carefully about the potential consequences of their actions, and the risks they run. Organised criminals can be persuasive and offer to pay smugglers. But as the numbers show, the risk of getting caught is very high, and simply isn’t worth it.”

Danny Hewitt, Director of National Operational Headquarters for Border Force said:

"Drugs have devastating impacts and ruin lives, which is why we are working tirelessly to prevent criminals from smuggling drugs across the border and ensure they face the full force of the law.

“We continue to work closely with the NCA to break drug supply chains and keep our streets safe from harmful substances.”

Potential couriers should be aware that the sentence for cannabis importation in the UK is up to 14 years in prison.

In 2024, at least 414 people were convicted of smuggling cannabis via UK airports.

Passengers were most often found to be carrying between 15 and 40 kilos of cannabis inside their checked-in luggage.

In one case last year, however, Spanish national Fernando Mayans Fuster, 51, was caught at Manchester Airport with eight suitcases containing 158 kilos of the drug, after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles. This is believed to be one of the largest passenger seizures of its kind at Manchester Airport. Mayans Fuster was jailed for three years and four months.

On 9 August, 11 British passengers were arrested at Birmingham Airport after a total of 510 kilos of cannabis was found inside 28 suitcases. All the passengers had travelled from Thailand, transiting at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Their cases are believed to be linked.

In some instances, officers have recovered electronic trackers with the drugs, believed to have been placed in there by organised criminals at source so they could follow the illicit loads.

Anyone with information on the smuggling of drugs through UK ports is urged to report it, anonymously if they prefer, by calling Border Force’s Customs Hotline on 0800 595 000.