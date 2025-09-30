RUSI
|Printable version
Snapback: Iran's Nuclear Programme and Crisis of Legitimacy
The return of UNSC sanctions on Iran and Tehran’s reaction will define the future of Iran's nuclear programme. But more than that, the lead-up and reactions to 'snapback' highlight and contribute to a broader crisis of legitimacy of international institutions.
Over the weekend, UN Security Council sanctions on Iran – which had been lifted under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – were reinstated. This comes on the back of long-standing Iranian violations of the nuclear deal and continued failures to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in providing transparency of its nuclear activities. Iran has, in turn, been threatening to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should UNSC sanctions return.
While all of this has direct implications for the Iranian nuclear programme, snapback has also shone a floodlight on – and contributed to – the broader crisis of legitimacy facing international institutions and the global non-proliferation regime. The latter, rather than the specifics of what happens next on the Iran nuclear file, may prove to be the most long-lasting fallout of UNSC snapback.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/snapback-irans-nuclear-programme-and-crisis-legitimacy
Latest News from
RUSI
A Big, Beautiful US Investment Boost for the UK Tech Sector?29/09/2025 14:25:00
The Tech Prosperity Deal between the US and UK involves major investments into the UK tech ecosystem by US big tech.
How Russia is Helping China Prepare to Seize Taiwan26/09/2025 14:25:00
Russia has agreed to equip and train the PLA to air-drop armoured vehicles and special reconnaissance capabilities.
The US Supreme Court’s Tariff Trolley Problem25/09/2025 14:25:00
The US Supreme Court must soon decide on the future of American international economic policy and the power of the American presidency.
The Saudi-Pakistan Nuclear Agreement. The Same But Very Different23/09/2025 16:25:00
The announcement of a nuclear agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has been carefully implemented in relation to recent events.
Wartime Zapad 2025 Exercise: Russia's Strategic Adaptation and NATO23/09/2025 14:25:00
Russia's Zapad 2025 in Belarus focused on high-leverage capabilities, contrasting with the high tempo and mass in previous iterations of the exercises.
From Drones to Data: Private Contractors and Cyber Mercenaries23/09/2025 09:05:00
Private military and security companies are recasting conflict as a marketplace.
Europe's Moment: A Sanctuary Strategy for Ukraine22/09/2025 14:25:00
Ukraine has faced more than three years of relentless assault from an imperialist Russia determined to erase its sovereignty. Western weapons and aid have been vital, but Europe’s response has been hesitant, fragmented, and over-reliant on Washington.
Why Central Asia Focuses so Much on Railways19/09/2025 14:25:00
Recent events have highlighted the importance of diversifying transport corridors, with railways central in the foreign policy strategy of Russia, China and the West. But it is not without risk.