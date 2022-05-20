WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Soaring demand to protect vulnerable children drives cost of care up by a quarter – new LGA analysis
Soaring demand to protect vulnerable children at risk of harm has seen spending to provide support increase by almost a quarter in five years, with an upcoming national care review a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to set out long-awaited reform, councils are warning today.
The Local Government Association, which represents councils, is urging the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care to call for a white paper by the autumn, as well as a long-term funding solution for services that have been “stuck in crisis mode” for too long.
The review was commissioned by government to look at where and how far the children’s social care system needs to change.
Children’s services departments are currently focussing much of their resources into supporting those who are in most desperate need of help.
It means many councils are struggling to invest in the early help services that prevent families from reaching crisis point in the first place.
This comes as latest figures show that councils in England spent over £10.5 billion on children’s social care in 2020/21 – nearly 25 per cent higher than in 2016/17, where expenditure was almost £8.5 billion.
They also reveal:
- More than two thirds of councils are now overspending their budgets, to keep up with rising demand to support vulnerable children. Councils overspent by more than £800 million in the year 2020/21. This is despite councils increasing their budgets by £708 million that year and by £1.2 billion in the past two years.
- In the past decade, the number of Section 47 enquiries, carried out when councils have reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering, or at risk of, significant harm has increased from 111,700 in 2011 to 198,790 in 2021 - a rise of 78 per cent.
- The number of children in care in England has increased from 65,510 in 2011 to 80,850 in 2021 – a 23 per cent rise.
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said:
“This is a crucial year for the services that support our children and young people, with the schools white paper, a SEND green paper and the care review all being published in quick succession.
“Councils, and the children, young people and families that they work with, have waited a long time for all of these pieces to be published.
“Children’s social care services have been stuck in crisis mode for too long. We are ready to start making the changes that will improve our services and make children’s lives better.
“These new figures demonstrate how hard councils are working to invest in the services children need. However spiralling costs and increased demand means that funding is largely supporting those in most urgent need of help. We continue to call on the Government to invest additional funding in the strong family help services that can prevent families from reaching crisis point.
“The Independent Review of Children’s Social Care is a once-in-a-generation chance to reform our systems to make sure all children and their families receive the right support at the right time, to enable them to thrive. The review must be followed by a children’s social care white paper that demonstrates government’s commitment to investing in and reforming the services that change children’s lives.”
Notes to editors
- Total expenditure for 2016-2021
- Budget figures from the "local authority revenue expenditure and financing England: 2020 to 2021 budget individual local authority data", revenue account (RA) budget spreadsheet (column AP)
- Expenditure figures from "local authority revenue expenditure and financing England: 2020 to 2021 individual local authority data - outturn", revenue outturn social care and public health services (RO3) spreadsheet (column BP)
- Section 47 and children in care numbers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD and NHS partnership set to transform the future of 16,000 people professionals20/05/2022 14:05:00
NHS England and NHS Improvement commit to a 5-year partnership agreement today
Work from Home Day: homeworking has tripled since before the pandemic - TUC analysis20/05/2022 12:05:00
Today (Friday) is the 17th annual Work from Home Day, organised by Work Wise UK as part of Work Wise Week – a week of activity to promote employment practices that improve work-life balance.
Manufacturing output growth accelerates, but confidence falls further - CBI monthly Industrial Trends Survey sponsored by Accenture19/05/2022 16:05:00
UK manufacturing output grew at its fastest pace in ten months over the quarter to May.
Gender pensions gap means retired women go the equivalent of four and a half months each year without a pension – TUC19/05/2022 12:15:00
Today is ‘gender pensions gap day’ – when women pensioners start getting paid.
Don't wait until autumn to turn the page on low growth, says CBI President19/05/2022 10:15:00
In a speech to the CBI’s Annual Dinner yesterday (Wednesday) its President, Lord Bilimoria, said that with negative growth in March and forecasts of a weak outlook for the rest of 2022, the Government must act on the cost-of-living crisis and help firms to invest in uncertain times.
RoSPA launches groundbreaking ‘Falls Charity Appeal’ to prevent the hidden harm caused by falls19/05/2022 09:15:00
Fall prevention has been identified as the number one priority by the leading health and safety charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). And RoSPA is now calling on businesses, business leaders and the health and safety community to use the skills they have developed in fall prevention in workplaces, to educate their employees to help prevent falls in the home.
Inflation: Families are desperate for government help with an emergency budget, says TUC18/05/2022 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to 9.0%.
TUC: Working people must not pay the price of government’s NI protocol “mess”18/05/2022 15:05:00
General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the government announcement on plans to scrap part of the Northern Ireland protocol.
The Power of Nutrition joins Soccer Aid for UNICEF, pledging to match public donations18/05/2022 13:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF, taking place on Sunday 12 June at London Stadium, today announced a new partnership with charitable foundation The Power of Nutrition, who will match public donations and fundraising up to a total of £4 million.