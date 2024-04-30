POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Social and psychological implications of fraud
This POSTnote outlines the social and psychological factors affecting risk and impact of fraud against individuals, and policy implications for victim support and prevention.
Documents to download
DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN720
Overview
The UK Government has acknowledged fraud as a “significant threat to the people, prosperity and security of the UK”. In 2023, fraud was the most common offence against individuals.
There are many different types of fraud against individuals, such as bank and credit account frauds or purchase frauds. Government and stakeholders have highlighted particular concerns about ‘authorised push payment’ (APP) frauds, where fraudsters trick victims into making payments or sharing information like account details. These often involve ‘social engineering’, where fraudsters create a direct relationship with victims to manipulate them.
Government, law enforcement, private sector and third sector bodies are involved in the response to fraud against individuals. Following rises in fraud during the Covid-19 pandemic, since 2023, there has been a renewed government focus on addressing fraud and its impacts. The cross-sector Home Office-led Fraud Strategy aims to reduce fraud by 10% from 2019 levels by December 2024. It includes specific aims to improve victim support; reimburse more victims; and improve communications. Other policy developments include the Online Safety Act 2023 and the Online Fraud Charter.
This POSTnote focuses on fraud against individuals, although fraud can also occur against public sector, commercial and charitable bodies. It applies to England and Wales; legal, policing and criminal justice approaches to fraud may differ in the other nations of the UK.
Key points
- Fraud accounts for 4 in 10 offences against individuals. 6% of adults were a victim of fraud in 2023. There are many types of fraud, such as purchase or romance frauds. Fraud changes quickly and much is cyber-related.
- The UK Government’s 2023 Fraud Strategy includes aims to improve victim support, reimburse more victims and improve communications. It also seeks to prevent more frauds from taking place. This will involve actions by government, law enforcement, the private sector, and individuals.
- The stereotype of elderly fraud victims is inaccurate compared to observed fraud risks. Psychological and social factors may affect risk, for example, individual personalities, circumstances, or market-related vulnerabilities, such as demand for rental accommodation.
- In addition to financial loss, fraud can cause emotional, psychological and health impacts, and can harm people’s relationships. Impacts may vary for individual victims, and by different fraud characteristics.
- Victims are most likely to report fraud to their bank or account provider, rather than the national reporting service Action Fraud or police.
- The published evidence base for fraud against individuals is limited. However, academics and practitioners suggest several areas to consider in implementing effective fraud prevention, including education, and victim care.
Contributors
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Members of the POST Board*
Home Office*
Financial Conduct Authority
National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU)*
Louise Baxter Scott, National Trading Standards Scams Team*
Professor Mark Button, University of Portsmouth
Dr Elisabeth Carter, Kingston University*
Dr Sara Correia-Hopkins, University of Swansea
Matt Gardner and Tim Stacey, Which?*
Paul Jacobus, Ofcom
Dr Rasha Kassem, Aston University*
Emeritus Professor Stephen Lea, University of Exeter*
Professor Michael Levi, Cardiff University*
Paul Maskall, UK Finance
Giles Mason and Sarah Sinden, UK Finance
Alex Mayes, Victim Support*
*denotes people and organisations who acted as external reviewers of the briefing.
Related links
Government Fraud Strategy: Fraud Strategy: stopping scams and protecting the public
Home Affairs Committee Inquiry – Fraud: Fraud – Committees – UK Parliament
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0720/?_gl=1*658tg8*_up*MQ..*_ga*MTcyMDkzOTMxMy4xNzE0NDcxMDk5*_ga_R1S57P8GYR*MTcxNDQ3MTA5OC4xLjAuMTcxNDQ3MTA5OC4wLjAuMA..
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Disinformation: sources, spread and impact29/04/2024 13:05:00
This briefing explains how and why disinformation is spread. It evaluates real-world impact and outlines counter-initiatives and policy considerations.
Food, diet, nutrition and cancer25/04/2024 13:05:00
This POSTnote summarises associations between diet, nutrition and cancer. It describes the dietary and nutritional factors associated with cancer risk, and interventions for cancer prevention.
Wildfire risks to UK landscapes15/04/2024 16:05:00
This POSTnote summarises wildfire threats and management in the UK, and outlines options for increasing the resilience of UK landscapes and habitats to wildfire.
Enabling green choices for net zero20/02/2024 14:25:00
This POSTnote summarises the challenges and options for enabling and encouraging of low-carbon actions by individuals in sectors with the highest emissions.
Carbon offsetting25/01/2024 11:25:00
This POSTnote summarises the challenges affecting the integrity of carbon credits traded on voluntary carbon markets and outlines options for addressing these.
Use of artificial intelligence in education delivery and assessment24/01/2024 12:25:00
This POSTnote considers how artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can be used by educators and learners in schools, colleges and universities.
Green skills for education and employment22/01/2024 13:05:00
This briefing outlines what green skills are, why they are important for net zero, challenges and opportunities for skills development and related policy issues.
The future of fertiliser use19/01/2024 13:05:00
This POSTnote summarises environmental and economic concerns arising from fertiliser use and the mitigation opportunities via diversification and innovation.