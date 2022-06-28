Social Care Innovation Hub to launch soon

techUK’s Social Care Innovation Hub will showcase the innovative work of our members and serve as a valuable resource for organisations across industry and beyond.

For the first time, techUK will possess a central Hub dedicated to innovative practices and technologies across social care.

Due to go live on in the final week of July, this will feature case studies highlighting how members are addressing key challenges across the sector, blog posts from the likes of members and academia, video recordings of member ‘show & tell’ pitches to techUK’s Social Care Working Group, an ‘innovation in place-based care’ podcast and other useful resources such as a Q&A section encompassing common queries and misconceptions.

How to contribute

The opportunity to contribute to the Hub is open to all stakeholders, who are invited to submit a blog of 400-600 words on social care innovation. This must follow techUK’s contributor guidelines and be sent to rory.daniels@techuk.org.

Whilst there is no submission deadline, blogs will be posted in the order in which they are received, and so contributors are encouraged to submit content as early as possible.

Upon launch, high levels of engagement are expected, primarily from industry but also from academia, government, and the third sector, and so featuring on the Hub is a great opportunity to promote your work and participate in thought leadership.

You can find out more about techUK’s work in health and social care by clicking here or emailing rory.daniels@techuk.org.