Campaign highlights rewarding and varied careers.

A campaign has been launched to support the recruitment of more adult social care workers and help address vacancies.

The new Adult Social Care recruitment drive, ‘You can make the difference’ includes TV, radio, outdoor and digital advertising. The campaign focuses on the difference someone working in adult social care can make to people’s lives, highlighting the rewarding relationship between carer and care receiver.

It also shows the variety of different care roles in adult settings available across the more than 135,000-strong workforce, which accounts for around two thirds of the total social care workforce in Scotland

Social Care Minister Maree Todd met staff and residents at Quayside Care Home in Yoker run by HC-One Scotland to hear about the training and career development they offer staff and recruitment experiences.

They were joined by members of Glasow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) which is responsible for commissioning adult social care services to learn how the care home and partnership are working together to improve services to meet the changing needs of the population. This includes initiatives to cut the time hospital patients need to wait for a care placement once fit to leave.

Ms Todd said:

“Working in adult social care is an opportunity to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis. What I love hearing about is the community spirit and connection that it builds between people.

“To help address the issues care providers are facing in filling vacancies, we’ve increased pay and believe the National Care Service will help us and our partners to provide consistency in further improved pay and conditions, access to training and development and ensuring a career in social care is attractive and rewarding.

“It has been so good to meet with the staff here at Quayside and the HSCP to hear how they are working together to not just adapt to the caring needs of their community, but how they really support their staff develop skills, experience and careers. Anyone who thinks they might be a good fit for a job in adult social care should visit www.CareToCare.scot to find out more.”

Maxine Smedley, Managing Director for HC-One Scotland said:

“Our team at Quayside, and across HC-One Scotland, contribute an incredible amount to the communities we serve. It’s so important to us that we are a place where colleagues are supported to develop lifetime careers, including through SVQs, apprenticeship programmes, nurse preceptorships, dementia training programmes, and our own Aspiring Home Manager programme where we encourage our leaders of the future to really tap into their potential.

“There are many opportunities to enjoy a fulfilling career in care, and we encourage people to consider the opportunities that exist across the sector. Our social care work force are of immense value to society and they really do make a difference.”

Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership said:

“Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership work with a wide range of independent social care providers across the city. Through this partnership we aim to ensure that there is a thriving social care sector that can appropriately support the needs of individuals across the city.”

Background

Adult social care covers all forms of personal and practical support for adults who need extra support to stay healthy, play a part in their community and lead as fulfilling a life as possible. It’s delivered by the voluntary sector (charities/not for profit), independent providers (including private companies and family run businesses), through local government (social care and health services) and people arranging their own support through Personal Assistants. It includes many types of support and help, from care homes, day services, outreach and crisis support, to an individual’s own home.

Employment figures taken from the Scottish Social Service Sector: Report on 2022 Workforce Data published on 5 Sep 2023. Scottish Social Service Sector: Report on 2022 Workforce Data | Scottish Social Services Workforce Data (sssc.uk.com)

Scottish Government funding for social care has increased by over £800 million compared to 2021-22 as part of a record high health and social care budget of more than £19 billion.

Social care workers delivering direct care in commissioned services will see their pay increase to a minimum of £12 per hour from April 2024 – up from the £10.90 minimum rate introduced this year.