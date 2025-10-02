Social housing delivery passes 100,000

Warm, safe and affordable homes for thousands of families.

The number of social homes delivered in the past 18 years in Scotland has passed the 100,000 mark.

Latest statistics on affordable housing show that, since 2007, the Scottish Government has helped deliver 140,346 affordable homes, with 100,064 of those for social rent.

Commenting, Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan recently said:

“Social homes passing 100,000 is a demonstration of our strong commitment to supporting affordable housing across Scotland.

“Social housing is a key cornerstone in our efforts to tackle the housing emergency and achieve our goal of eradicating child poverty. These numbers show that thousands of families have been provided with a warm, safe and affordable home.

“However, demand is outstripping supply, and these latest quarterly statistics paint a stark picture of the challenges that the cost of living, inflation and Brexit have placed on the housing sector – not least construction inflation having reached an incredible 24% in recent years.

“However, I am committed to turning these figures around. That is why earlier this month I published an ambitious Housing Emergency Action Plan, backed by up to £4.9 billion of investment to deliver a major affordable housing programme. This will support around 36,000 affordable homes over the next four years, providing homes for up to 24,000 children. This is additional to the £808m we will spend this financial year to deliver around 8,000 affordable homes.

“I am once again calling on everyone in the public and private sector to urgently pull together and work with us to ensure that everyone in Scotland has a place they can call home.”