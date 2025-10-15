Social Housing Holdings Limited in Liquidation: information for creditors, investors

On 2 July 2025, a winding-up order was made against Social Housing Holdings Limited (company number 12634526) and the court appointed the Official Receiver as Liquidator.

The Official Receiver will wind up the company in accordance with their statutory duties. They also have a duty to inquire into the cause of the company’s failure and conduct of current and former directors.

Information for creditors & investors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation of the company if:

you have not been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied

you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received

To register as a creditor in the company, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form which you should then email to: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk

Please note, if you have already submitted a Proof of Debt to the Official Receiver than there is no need to resubmit. Further, due to the level of correspondence on this case, individual proofs of debt cannot be acknowledged.