NCFE
Social Impact Fund: Helping grassroots ice hockey grow through community funding
Billingham Ice Hockey Club has a proven track record of developing players of all abilities and age groups, with players selected for England Junior National Teams and GB Junior Programmes. The club was recently nominated by an NCFE colleague to receive £500 in funding through our Social Impact Fund. This support is helping to keep participation in the sport affordable, accessible and inclusive.
Paul McDonnell, Under 12s North 2 Manager at the club, said, “The NCFE Social Impact Fund donation has made an immediate and meaningful difference to Billingham Junior Ice Hockey Club. Grassroots sport relies heavily on community backing, and this funding has already made a real difference across the entire club.”
As one of only two ice hockey clubs in the North East, the teams regularly travel across the country to compete. The Social Impact Fund has helped to offset one of these travel costs, particularly for the newly established Under 12s Division 2 team. A subsidised team bus to Telford offered vital support for parents and families during what can be a costly season.
Paul explained the impact of the funding, “By easing financial pressures, the donation has supported parents, coaches, and most importantly our young players of this team, giving them the best possible chance to enjoy and succeed in the game.”
The funding will also go towards club training aids, net repairs, pucks, insurance and system repairs. These improvements help maintain a safe, professional and inspiring environment for all players, from those just starting out in the sport through to older age groups.
The club measured the outcomes of the funding through several indicators: full team attendance at away games, improved operational readiness and positive feedback from parents and coaches. In total, over 200 players aged 5-19, along with around 150 parents, coaches and volunteers, will have benefited from the enhanced equipment.
