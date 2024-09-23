Social Justice Secretary urges UK Government to reinstate Winter Fuel Payment

Call for action to tackle root causes of fuel poverty.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has written to Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall to urge the UK Government to reverse the cut to Winter Fuel Payment.

Ms Somerville called on the UK Government to take action to address root causes of fuel poverty and volatile energy prices.

The full text of the Social Justice Secretary’s letter: Winter Fuel Payment: Letter to UK Government