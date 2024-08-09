Social media companies need to address online hate

First Minister says action needed to address misinformation, racism and hateful online material.

Following disorder in parts of the UK, First Minister John Swinney has written to X, Meta and TikTok to ask what action they are taking to combat the spread of misinformation, and to address racist and hateful material on their platforms.

The full text of the First Minister’s letter: Misinformation, racism and hateful material online: letter to social media companies - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)