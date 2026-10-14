Social science festival unlocks secrets of money and finance

This year’s Festival of Social Science’s theme is the role that money plays in our lives, from everyday financial decisions to the forces shaping the economy.

The festival runs from 17 October to 7 November, with over 300 free events across the UK.

41 universities

Researchers from 41 universities run sessions on all facets of social science, including:

exploring why we think about money the way we do

what influences our spending and saving decisions

For example, The University of Sheffield is organising an informal talk and discussion exploring how consumerism shapes our everyday choices.

All events are listed on the Festival of Social Science website.

Open to everyone

Most of these events are open to everyone, while some are designed for children or other specific audiences.

These events include:

using Lego to explore money, decision-making and the challenges of life in space

hands-on activity sessions for five to 12-year-olds to explore the fascinating science of how we make choices

Events across the UK

There are events across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and online.

If you think your family or friends would be interested, tell them about the festival.

You can search and filter them on the events search page of the festival website.

Making sense of a changing world

Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), yesterday said: