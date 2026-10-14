Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
Social science festival unlocks secrets of money and finance
This year’s Festival of Social Science’s theme is the role that money plays in our lives, from everyday financial decisions to the forces shaping the economy.
The festival runs from 17 October to 7 November, with over 300 free events across the UK.
41 universities
Researchers from 41 universities run sessions on all facets of social science, including:
- exploring why we think about money the way we do
- what influences our spending and saving decisions
For example, The University of Sheffield is organising an informal talk and discussion exploring how consumerism shapes our everyday choices.
All events are listed on the Festival of Social Science website.
Open to everyone
Most of these events are open to everyone, while some are designed for children or other specific audiences.
These events include:
- using Lego to explore money, decision-making and the challenges of life in space
- hands-on activity sessions for five to 12-year-olds to explore the fascinating science of how we make choices
Events across the UK
There are events across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and online.
If you think your family or friends would be interested, tell them about the festival.
You can search and filter them on the events search page of the festival website.
Making sense of a changing world
Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), yesterday said:
“Social science helps us make sense of a rapidly changing world.
“It gives us the evidence and insight we need to understand how people, organisations and economies work, and helps us tackle some of the most important challenges we face, from managing the cost of living to improving public services.
“The Festival of Social Science is a chance for people across the UK to see this research in action.
“Through events, discussions and hands-on activities, visitors can explore new ideas, meet researchers and discover how social science contributes to better decisions and better outcomes.
“This year’s theme of money, finance and the cost of living speaks to issues affecting households across the country, while the festival also shines a light on topics ranging from health and education to artificial intelligence and climate change.
“As a public funder of research, ESRC invests in the generation of knowledge that can improve lives, support economic growth and help the UK respond to emerging opportunities and challenges.
“The festival highlights the extraordinary breadth of social science research taking place across the UK and demonstrates the value of connecting that research with the people and communities it serves.
“I encourage everyone to explore the programme and take part.
“Whether you are curious about how the economy works, interested in the future of technology, or simply looking for a fresh perspective on the world around you, the festival is an opportunity to engage with the ideas and evidence that will help shape our future.”
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/social-science-festival-unlocks-secrets-of-money-and-finance/
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