Social Security bill passed

Legislation will protect people claiming benefits against inflation

Payments to people in receipt of benefits will be protected from inflation after the Scottish Parliament passed the Social Security (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill yesterday.

The new Act places a legal obligation on Scottish Ministers to annually increase all benefits delivered under the Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018 in line with inflation. This action will help to protect the real terms value of payments such as the Best Start Grants and winter heating payments as prices rise in the economy.

The legislation will also enhance the rights of Social Security Scotland clients in a number of ways:

A right to late re-determinations and appeals in exceptional circumstances

The right to withdraw a request for redetermination

The right to challenge a decision that someone is liable in a situation where an overpayment has been made

It will also continue to enhance the design of the system, maximising choice for those who use it while delivering good value for money.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“This legislation will protect people in receipt of benefits at a time when many are feeling additional pressures due to the cost of living crisis.

“It is part of our commitment to continually improve the Scottish social security system in ways which put the needs of those who require assistance first.

“The law will help make the social security system more efficient and effective, contributing to our mission to tackle poverty and protect people from harm.

“The measures it contains advance equality and non-discrimination and ensure the system is efficient and delivers value for money.”

Background

