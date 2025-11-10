Social value that delivers: make it measurable, flexible and SME-friendly

Over the summer, techUK worked with members on an industry response to the government’s consultation on further reforms to public procurement. One of the core areas of the consultation centres around social value and how to improve it in the procurement process.

Members asserted that if the government wants procurement to grow British jobs and skills, it must avoid turning social value into a blunt instrument.

A blanket 10% jobs/skills rule on contracts over £5m sounds ambitious but risks entrenching tick-box behaviour, penalising SMEs and missing what drives growth in a modern, digital economy. To counter these risks, techUK suggest the following.

One size fits all won’t build skills where they count

A fixed 10% weighting on jobs/skills duplicates existing obligations and crowds out other priorities, such as innovation, wellbeing, and net zero, that often create longer-term productivity gains. In specialist markets (think semiconductors or national cloud platforms), local headcount targets are simply the wrong lever. A more innovative approach is a “menu, not mandate”: buyers select from a co-designed list of metrics, applying jobs/skills only where they fit the category and outcome.

Measure what matters and publish it

The fastest way to cut through box-ticking is to link promises to clear, standard KPIs and publish performance alongside cost and delivery data. When “jobs/skills” is used as an award criterion, there should be at least one tracked KPI (e.g. apprentices started, accredited training hours) with standard definitions so results are comparable. Transparency deters gold-plating at the bid stage and keeps everyone honest in delivery.

Don’t shut out the innovators you want to scale

SMEs and niche tech suppliers often carry the most novel ideas. Yet the do not have the spare capacity to service generic, paperwork-heavy asks. Social value should be proportionate and flexible, allowing consortia, shared apprenticeships with colleges, sponsorship of digital skills bootcamps, or mentoring delivered remotely. These routes can provide real community benefit at lower cost than headline headcount pledges.

Place matters, rigidity doesn’t

Targeting left-behind places is essential, but rigid geo-requirements risk excluding capable suppliers whose teams are distributed or remote. Use a “justified geography” test: specify a location only where there’s a clear local nexus; otherwise, score in-area delivery higher without making it pass/fail. Consider a social-value credits bank, so over-delivery in one region can offset future place-specific asks elsewhere.

Our recommendations to the government

Maintain a 10% social value overall, excluding any additional 10% for jobs/skills

Adopt a core menu + flex model with sector sub-lists (including digital inclusion options) and biennial review

Mandate at least one published KPI when jobs/skills are scored; integrate reporting into Contract Performance Notices

Establish proportionality in safe-harbours for low-labour or specialist categories and permit aggregate corporate commitments in cases where hyper-local delivery is inefficient

SME-proof delivery: enable consortia and partnership models; require early market engagement to co-design realistic measures

What should suppliers do now?

Map your credible social value offers (apprenticeships, accredited training, digital inclusion) and the data you can evidence

Build local partnerships—colleges, bootcamps, community organisations—to deliver scalable impact

Prepare delivery KPIs and baselines up front so promises to translate cleanly into contract reporting

Social value should reward outcomes, not paperwork. With standardised metrics, proportionate rules and room for innovation, procurement can grow good jobs and skills without sidelining the SMEs and specialists who power the UK’s digital economy.