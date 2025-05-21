Social work bursary increase

Supporting postgraduate students with living costs and course fees.

Bursaries available to support postgraduate social work students in the 2025-26 academic year will increase by almost 50% on average.

From 1 June students commencing courses in the academic year beginning August 2025 will be able to apply for £11,000 to support them through each year of their studies - split between £6,000 towards living costs and £5,000 for course fees. The average bursary previously available to postgraduate social work students was valued at £7,415.

The scheme, funded by the Scottish Government and administered by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), will provide support to up to 250 students in the coming academic year. Additional allowances for students who are carers or who have disabilities will continue to be available for those eligible.

Students can apply for the support from 1 June through the SSSC website.

Minister for The Promise Natalie Don-Innes yesterday said:

“Social workers play a vital role in supporting people and their families within their communities. We are determined to support more people to acquire the skills and knowledge to enter social work, and these increased bursaries will help to remove financial barriers for many postgraduate students amidst the wider cost of living crisis. “This increased bursary is in addition to wider support, including grants to support social work students undertaking mandatory assessed practice learning placements and loans for tuition and cost-of-living support for those not eligible for the SSSC bursary.”

Alison Bavidge, National Director of the Scottish Association for Social Work, yesterday said:

“This is excellent news for postgraduate social work students. It is a significant piece of the jigsaw Scotland needs to put in place to deliver the social workers of the future. It should help to make social work a more attractive career and enable a wider range of applicants. “While this improvement to the postgraduate bursary is very welcome, we hope the Scottish Government will build on this progress and further enhance support to ensure social work is an accessible profession.”

250 bursaries of £11,000 will be available to postgraduate social work students with a household income of less than £34,000.