Social worker who ran drugs and weapons network has sentence increased

A children’s social worker who had a double life running a large-scale drug and weapons enterprise had her sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General.

Chloe Scott (27) from Lewisham, London, had her sentence increased by three years and three months after the Solicitor General referred her case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

The court heard that Chloe Scott was arrested in April 2024 after a 15-year-old boy was stopped by police at Tower Hill Underground Station.

The teenager was carrying a knife and class A drugs, as well as instructions on his phone from Chloe Scott and a man named Miles Addy to sell drugs. Miles Addy was in prison at the time.

Police seized Chloe Scott’s phone, as well as several burner phones, and uncovered evidence of a large-scale drug and weapons criminal enterprise across London and the South East run by Chloe Scott and Miles Addy.

From prison, Miles Addy sent Chloe Scott addresses for the delivery of weapons and drugs. The pair discussed how much profit they were making and sent sexually suggestive messages.

Chloe Scott had several notes on her phone and numbers of dealers, as well as photos and videos of her handling and weighing drugs.

In June 2023, armed officers had stopped Chloe Scott’s car in Islington, North London. Police discovered 500 grams of cocaine, five large hunting knifes and a small phone and charger wrapped in cling film, indicative of items being smuggled into prisons.

Scott was charged with drugs and weapons offences, as well as causing unnecessary suffering to an animal because her dog’s ears were found to have been cropped by an amateur.

The Solicitor General Rt Hon Ellie Reeves MP said:

Drugs and guns are a scourge on our communities. Chloe Scott, fuelled crime across London by supplying drugs and weapons to criminals, enriching herself through the suffering of others. I welcome the court’s decision to increase Chloe Scott’s sentence following my referral and hope this sends a clear message to organised gangs and criminals that they will be justly punished for their crimes.

On 13 June 2025, Chloe Scott was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to 12 years for after being charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, two counts of selling/transferring a firearm, conspiracy to possess a firearm without a certificate, conspiracy to possess ammunition without a firearms certificate, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a bladed article.

On 12 November 2025, Scott’s sentence was increased to 15 years and three months’ imprisonment after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.