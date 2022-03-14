Welsh Government
|Printable version
Solar farm powers Morriston Hospital for 50 hours without back-up from the grid in winter months
The UK’s first hospital-owned solar farm has surpassed expectations by providing enough electricity to not only contribute to the daily power needs of Morriston Hospital in Swansea, but to also cover 100% of its demand for 50 hours.
This is despite only operating during the shortest days of the year.
The £5.7m solar farm was built thanks to a loan scheme set up by the Welsh Government to decarbonise the public sector by 2030, and is repayable on an invest to save basis.
It is estimated that the hospital has already saved an estimated £120,000 in electricity bills since it was switched on in November, and is projected to save 1000 tonnes of carbon and £500,000 per year in bills when fully operational.
It has already produced 30,000 kWh surplus energy that’s been sold back to the energy grid at a profit to the hospital.
Visiting the 4MW project on Brynwhillach Farm, which is linked to Morriston by a 3km private wire, Minister for Climate Change Julie James said:
We want our energy to come from community owned and locally run renewable energy sources in Wales.
This will ensure our supply is resilient, reliable and reasonable for both our planet and our pockets.
We have bold ambitions to decarbonise the public sector by 2030. Morriston Hospital- which depend not only on the powers of their staff, but also the energy hungry machines to keep their patients alive and well- have blazed the trail in their switch to renewables, which makes sense both financially and to the health of the people of Wales.
Our addiction to fossil fuels is proving harmful, volatile and no longer viable. In Wales we will continue to accelerate our investment in renewable energy and energy efficient measures such as those adopted at Morriston hospital, and call on the UK Government to support a socially just transition to Net Zero as we respond to the climate emergency.
The IPCC have rung the clarion call for our planet, now we must listen and respond to the science.
Chair of Swansea University Health Board, Emma Woollett, said:
I am delighted that the solar farm’s performance has already exceeded our initial expectations.
The health board’s aim is to reduce its carbon footprint and maximise opportunities to use renewable energy sources.
The solar farm will play an important part in achieving that aim, but there is also an additional benefit in terms of cost savings. It is not only lowering our electricity costs every day, but on some days covering 100% of our electricity needs.
With the current volatile situation with energy prices, this really shows that the investment and the long-term thinking on behalf of the health board has paid off.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/solar-farm-powers-morriston-hospital-50-hours-without-back-grid-winter-months
Latest News from
Welsh Government
National robotic assisted surgery programme to be established in Wales14/03/2022 14:15:00
A national robotic-assisted surgery programme allowing surgeons to perform complex procedures with more precision and control is being introduced in Wales, the Health Minister has announced.
Minister sets out plans to support further education sector14/03/2022 09:15:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has set out his vision for further education in Wales that puts supporting staff and learners at its heart.
Wales sends medical supplies to support Ukraine11/03/2022 16:10:00
The first shipment of medical supplies including ventilators, bandages and face masks is being despatched from Wales today to support the people of Ukraine.
Cardiff school children welcome Wales’ largest 20mph pilot11/03/2022 14:05:00
Safer streets save lives and improves our quality of life was the message from the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters today as he welcomed the rollout of Wales’s largest 20mph pilot in Cardiff North.
First Minister urges people to have their say on the UK-wide COVID-19 Inquiry11/03/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister is encouraging people across Wales to take part in a consultation about the terms of reference for the UK-wide COVID-19 inquiry.
National Award Winners invited to Six Nations rugby games by the First Minister of Wales11/03/2022 09:05:00
St David Awards winners in 2020 and 2021 will be Welsh Government guests at Wales’ games against France and Italy.
Cymraeg belongs to us all10/03/2022 14:05:00
‘Cymraeg belongs to us all’ speech by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
Infected blood: Deadline approaching for financial support10/03/2022 11:05:00
Families members bereaved as a result of NHS contaminated blood who have not yet come forward have until the end of the month to qualify for backdated payments.
National consultation asks public to help create a smoke-free Wales by 203010/03/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is calling on people across the country to join a national consultation that will shape its strategy to make Wales smoke-free by 2030.
Welsh Government incentives for businesses to recruit disabled apprentices increased and extended by a further year09/03/2022 14:05:00
Businesses recruiting full time disabled apprentices over the next year can expect to receive an additional incentive of £2,000, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.