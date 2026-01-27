Solicitor General announces expansion of Victim’s Right to Review scheme

More rape and sexual assault survivors across England and Wales will have the right to ask for their cases to be reviewed before a final decision to offer no evidence is made after pilot scheme is significantly expanded into three more regions.

Following positive feedback from an initial pilot in the West Midlands, which launched in June 2025, the Solicitor General has confirmed the scheme will now expand to three more CPS Areas.

Beginning with CPS North West in January, followed by CPS Yorkshire and Humberside in early February, and CPS Cyrmu-Wales in April.

Under the current system, criminal cases can be stopped at any point if a prosecutor decides there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. While victims can ask for the decision to be reviewed under the Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme, this will not change the outcome.

The pilot gives victims of rape or serious sexual abuse the right for their case to be reviewed by a different prosecutor before any final decisions are made, and the chance to continue proceedings remains.

If that prosecutor determines there is enough evidence, the case will continue.

The move will help to enhance confidence in the justice system by giving victims more control over their case, getting them the answers they deserve and putting perpetrators behind bars.

The pilot is an important part of the government’s VAWG strategy, which sets out its commitment to halving violence against women and girls within a decade.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP said:

Rape and sexual assault are abhorrent, causing long-lasting physical and emotional trauma to victims. Victims who come forward deserve to know that their experiences are being heard. This government is committed to halving violence against women and girls and following a positive pilot in the West Midlands, I am working with CPS to roll out the victims right to review pilot to three more regions. This will increase routes to justice and above all, it will ensure victims are given fairness, dignity and are truly heard.

Survivors eligible for the pilot in the West Midlands – including those who did not request a review – gave positive feedback, saying they valued having the opportunity for their case to be reconsidered before a final decision was reached.

The expansion will allow the Crown Prosecution Service to gather further evidence and data on the scheme’s effectiveness before any decision is made on a national rollout.

Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, said:

For survivors of rape and sexual offences, the possibility that their abuser may never face justice can be deeply distressing. Victims deserve absolute confidence that every decision is made with care and expertise. Our specialist prosecutors usually get it right first time, but when we don’t — and a case that could have continued is stopped — an apology alone can never feel like justice. Victims who have taken part so far have told us that simply having this option makes a positive difference. I’m pleased we are now expanding the pilot so we can gather the evidence we need to understand the full impact and how best to support victims.

Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott, said: