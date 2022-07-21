Attorney General's Office
Solicitor General sworn in
Edward Timpson CBE QC MP was sworn in yesterday (20 July 2022) as Solicitor General for England and Wales.
The Solicitor General was also appointed to the rank and office of Queen’s Counsel.
After the ceremony, the Solicitor General, Edward Timpson CBE QC MP, yesterday said:
“It is a privilege to be sworn in as Solicitor General for England and Wales.
“The responsibilities the Solicitor General fulfils are critical to the workings of our justice system.
“I look forward to working with the Attorney General to play my part in strengthening our justice system, upholding the rule of law, and improving how we care for victims of crime.”
With the Attorney General, the Solicitor General oversees the work of the Law Officers’ Departments, which include the Crown Prosecution Service, the Serious Fraud Office, the Government Legal Department, and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.
The Solicitor General also carries out functions in the public interest, including considering whether to refer unduly lenient sentences to the Court of Appeal, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court.
These functions are carried out independently of the Solicitor’s role as a Government minister.
Notes
Edward Timpson CBE MP was appointed Solicitor General on 7 July 2022 by the Prime Minister.
He was appointed Queen’s Counsel (QC) on 20 July 2022.
Mr Timpson was elected Member of Parliament for Eddisbury in 2019, having previously served as Member of Parliament for Crewe & Nantwich from 2008 to 2017.
He has also served as:
- Minister of State for Vulnerable Children & Families at the Department for Education (2016 to 2017)
- Minster of State for Children & Families (2015 to 2016)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children & Families (2012 to 2015)
- Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Home Secretary (2010 to 2012)
- Chair of CAFCASS (2018 to 2019)
- Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel (2018 to 2020)
And was also:
- A member of the Children, Schools and Families Select Committee
- A member of the Joint Committee on Human Rights
- Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Adoption and Fostering, Looked-after Children and Care Leavers
- Vice Chairman for the Runaway and Missing Children Group
