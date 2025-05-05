Solicitor General’s intervention leads to increase in sex offender’s sentence

A sex offender who sexually assaulted multiple young women and girls has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP intervened.

Robert Emmerson, 40, from Manchester, had his four-and-a-half years sentence increased to seven years with a further three on licence after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that between 6 November 2023 and 15 April 2024, Emmerson committed five separate sexual assaults and seven acts of exposure against 11 girls and young women in central Manchester and Wythenshawe areas.

The victims said that Emmerson’s attacks took place in broad daylight and that they were “shocked” and “terrified” with some noting that he was smiling throughout.

The court also learned that Emmerson has a history of sexual offences, with previous convictions for indecent exposure and stalking. Some of his victims were schoolgirls.

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

I was sickened and angered to read of the offenders’ numerous sexual assaults against women and young girls His increased sentence clearly shows that sex offenders will be brought to justice and face the penalty they deserve. This government is committed to halving violence against women and girls in a decade as part of the Plan for Change and this increased sentence will keep predators like Emmerson off our streets. My thoughts today are with the young women attacked by Emmerson.

On 30 January 2025, Emmerson was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court for four years and six months for five counts of sexual assault, and seven counts of exposure. He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and is subject to indefinite notification requirements.

On 1 May 2025, his sentence was increased to seven years with a further three on licence after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.